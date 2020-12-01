Bill Cosby appeals sexual assault conviction in Pennsylvania's highest court
After years of maintaining his innocence, Bill Cosby is appealing his sex assault conviction in Pennsylvania. Lawyers for the comedian are arguing that several of his accusers should not have been allowed to testify at his trial and that a former district attorney's promise of immunity should stand. CBS News legal expert and analyst Rikki Klieman breaks down Cosby's case.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bill Cosby American actor, comedian, author, producer, musician, activist, sex offender
Key question in Bill Cosby appeal: Does defendant's past matter?In 2016, as Bill Cosby's legal team prepared for trial in his stunning sexual assault case in Pennsylvania, the state Supreme Court quietly heard a death row..
New Zealand Herald
Lenny Kravitz reveals Bill Cosby fired Lisa Bonet from TV show over pregnancy news
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Pennsylvania State of the United States of America
Geraldo Rivera on Trump sowing election result doubts: 'Enough is enough now'Fox News’s Geraldo Rivera warned on Monday that President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump rages against '60 Minutes' for interview with Krebs Cornyn spox: Neera..
WorldNews
Be kind this Christmas, say shop workers after spike in abuse during pandemic
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published
Congressman Matt Cartwright on winning as a Democrat in Trump territoryPennsylvania Congressman Matt Cartwright is one of only a handful of Democrats who held onto House seats in districts that voted for President Trump. He was just..
CBS News
Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejects GOP lawsuit seeking to overturn election resultsPennsylvania's highest court has rejected a lawsuit filed by Republicans attempting to thwart President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state. CBS News 2020..
CBS News
Rikki Klieman American lawyer
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources