Bill Cosby appeals sexual assault conviction in Pennsylvania's highest court

CBS News Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
After years of maintaining his innocence, Bill Cosby is appealing his sex assault conviction in Pennsylvania. Lawyers for the comedian are arguing that several of his accusers should not have been allowed to testify at his trial and that a former district attorney's promise of immunity should stand. CBS News legal expert and analyst Rikki Klieman breaks down Cosby's case.
PA Supreme Court to Hear Bill Cosby's Appeal Of Sexual Assault Conviction

Cosby will not participate in Tuesday's virtual hearing.

 Cosby will not participate in Tuesday's virtual hearing.

Key question in Bill Cosby appeal: Does defendant's past matter?

 In 2016, as Bill Cosby's legal team prepared for trial in his stunning sexual assault case in Pennsylvania, the state Supreme Court quietly heard a death row..
New Zealand Herald
Lenny Kravitz reveals Bill Cosby fired Lisa Bonet from TV show over pregnancy news [Video]

Lenny Kravitz reveals Bill Cosby fired Lisa Bonet from TV show over pregnancy news

Former child star Lisa Bonet was fired from the TV sitcom A Different World by Bill Cosby when she announced she was pregnant, according to the actress' ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Geraldo Rivera on Trump sowing election result doubts: 'Enough is enough now'

 Fox News’s Geraldo Rivera warned on Monday that President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump rages against '60 Minutes' for interview with Krebs Cornyn spox: Neera..
WorldNews
Be kind this Christmas, say shop workers after spike in abuse during pandemic [Video]

Be kind this Christmas, say shop workers after spike in abuse during pandemic

Shop workers have told their stories of being abused and assaulted in a newvideo as part of this week’s KeepingChristmasKind campaign. Shop workers whofaced abuse and threats even as they worked on the front line during thepandemic have a simple plea: “Be kind to us this Christmas.” Sammie, 32, hasworked for the Co-op for 13 years and says violence and anti-social behaviourhave spiked during the year of Covid-19. She told the PA news agency: “Someshoppers seem to blame us, the shop worker, and take it out on us if they haveto follow Government guidance and social distance. “We never know when theyare going to lash out at us – and it takes a mental toll on us. It impactsyour home-life and mental well-being.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

Congressman Matt Cartwright on winning as a Democrat in Trump territory

 Pennsylvania Congressman Matt Cartwright is one of only a handful of Democrats who held onto House seats in districts that voted for President Trump. He was just..
CBS News

Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejects GOP lawsuit seeking to overturn election results

 Pennsylvania's highest court has rejected a lawsuit filed by Republicans attempting to thwart President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state. CBS News 2020..
CBS News

