Bill Cosby appeals sexual assault conviction in Pennsylvania's highest court

Be kind this Christmas, say shop workers after spike in abuse during pandemic



Shop workers have told their stories of being abused and assaulted in a newvideo as part of this week’s KeepingChristmasKind campaign. Shop workers whofaced abuse and threats even as they worked on the front line during thepandemic have a simple plea: “Be kind to us this Christmas.” Sammie, 32, hasworked for the Co-op for 13 years and says violence and anti-social behaviourhave spiked during the year of Covid-19. She told the PA news agency: “Someshoppers seem to blame us, the shop worker, and take it out on us if they haveto follow Government guidance and social distance. “We never know when theyare going to lash out at us – and it takes a mental toll on us. It impactsyour home-life and mental well-being.”

