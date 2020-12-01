Biden to formally announce economic team as budget chief nominee Neera Tanden faces criticism
President-elect Joe Biden is formally announcing his economic team today, including Janet Yellen as his nominee for treasury secretary and Neera Tanden for White House budget chief. However, several top Republicans are already criticizing Tanden, claiming she's too partisan and divisive. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN from Wilmington, Delaware, with the latest developments.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Neera Tanden American political consultant
Geraldo Rivera on Trump sowing election result doubts: 'Enough is enough now'Fox News’s Geraldo Rivera warned on Monday that President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump rages against '60 Minutes' for interview with Krebs Cornyn spox: Neera..
WorldNews
Republicans vow to block Biden budget pick over her 'disparaging' comments about senatorsOne of Joe Biden's reported appointees is already facing opposition from Republicans for her outspoken and often harsh comments about the right on social media...
WorldNews
Neera Tanden, Biden's pick for budget chief, defends progressive credentials, deletes old tweetsSeveral prominent Republican senators indicated Neera Tanden could face an "uphill battle" when she seeks confirmation.
USATODAY.com
Biden announces economic team with Janet Yellen at Treasury, Neera Tanden at budget officePresiden-elect Biden named his economic team Monday including Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary and Neera Tanden at Office of Management and Budget.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
House Democrats pushing for Rep. Debra Haaland to be first Native American Cabinet secretarySeveral House Democrats are pushing President-elect Joe Biden to nominate Democratic New Mexico Congresswoman Debra Haaland for interior secretary. If selected..
CBS News
Biden administration may face growing turmoil between Iran and IsraelPresident-elect Joe Biden received his first presidential intelligence briefing on Monday. This comes as turmoil brews between Iran and Israel, after Iran's top..
CBS News
Watch Live: Biden introduces key members of economic teamSeveral of Mr. Biden's expected nominees would break barriers if confirmed by the Senate.
CBS News
President-elect Biden to announce historic nominees for key cabinet posts on economics teamPresident-elect Joe Biden is expected to announce several key nominees for his economics team, including the first woman to be nominated as treasury secretary..
CBS News
Ed O'Keefe (journalist)
Trump refuses to accept election results as Biden names more key staff picksPresident Trump is continuing to deny the results of the presidential election, while President-elect Joe Biden is pushing forward with the transition process...
CBS News
Senate leaders discuss coronavirus relief as lawmakers returnA group of senators is looking to jump-start negotiations on another round of COVID-19 relief before the end of the year. CBS News chief Congressional..
CBS News
Biden names women to key economic and communication rolesPresident-elect Joe Biden is nominating women to lead the Treasury Department and White House budget office. He is also choosing an all-female White House press..
CBS News
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
White House Coronavirus Adviser Scott Atlas To Resign
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:29Published
Trump lashes out at GOP Gov. Doug Ducey after certification of Arizona results showing Biden winDuring the certification, Ducey's phone buzzed with "Hail to the Chief" - a ringtone he has said he uses for White House calls. He set it aside.
USATODAY.com
Trump won't leave graciously, but Pence can and shouldTrump will not be leaving the White House graciously and there are doubts he'll go to Biden's inauguration. But Pence could smooth the way.
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories December 1 AHere's the latest for Tuesday December 1st: Arizona & Wisconsin certify Biden win; Science adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House; Cuomo says coronavirus surge..
USATODAY.com
Janet Yellen American economist and 15th Chair of the Federal Reserve in the United States
Biden set to announce his economic team led by Janet Yellen, who face a dark winter outlook, split CongressPresident-elect Joe Biden is set to announce his economic team Tuesday. What proposals can they push through a split Congress?
USATODAY.com
Biden's genius move(CNN)As President-elect Joe Biden unveils his choices for the top jobs in his administration, we hear a mixture of rejoicing and disappointment, praise and..
WorldNews
Biden nominates former Fed Chair as treasury secretaryU.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday unveiled his economic team, nominating Janet Yellen, former Federal Reserve chair, to lead the Treasury Department. If..
WorldNews
Biden tasks women-led economic team with recovery
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:11Published
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
McConnell Thinks Congress Can Deliver COVID Stimulus This Month
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
Fed chair, treasury secretary testify on Capitol Hill amid gridlock over coronavirus reliefWith federal protections like eviction moratoriums and student loan suspensions set to expire at the end of the year, Congress remains gridlocked over a new..
CBS News
Wilmington, Delaware Largest city in Delaware
Drama on and off the stage as Biden prepares for the White HouseThe Queen Theatre in downtown Wilmington, Delaware has an old-world feel. Its front entrance and box offices are topped by an ornate marquee with back-lit..
WorldNews
The Dish: Chef Tyler Akin on returning to Delaware, opening restaurant amid pandemicCelebrated chef and Wilmington, Delaware native Tyler Akin has come home after opening and running nationally-recognized restaurants in Washington and..
CBS News
President-Elect Joe Biden Delivers Thanksgiving Address
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Delaware State of the United States of America
Joe Biden fractures his foot playing with one of his dogs
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35Published
Birx worried about COVID spike after holiday
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:08Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources