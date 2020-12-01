Global  
 

Biden to formally announce economic team as budget chief nominee Neera Tanden faces criticism

CBS News Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden is formally announcing his economic team today, including Janet Yellen as his nominee for treasury secretary and Neera Tanden for White House budget chief. However, several top Republicans are already criticizing Tanden, claiming she's too partisan and divisive. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN from Wilmington, Delaware, with the latest developments.
News video: Biden announces all-female communications team

Biden announces all-female communications team 01:17

 President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday tapped key campaign staff and advisors to lead his all-female senior communications team. Gloria Tso reports.

Geraldo Rivera on Trump sowing election result doubts: 'Enough is enough now'

 Fox News’s Geraldo Rivera warned on Monday that President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump rages against '60 Minutes' for interview with Krebs Cornyn spox: Neera..
Republicans vow to block Biden budget pick over her 'disparaging' comments about senators

 One of Joe Biden's reported appointees is already facing opposition from Republicans for her outspoken and often harsh comments about the right on social media...
Neera Tanden, Biden's pick for budget chief, defends progressive credentials, deletes old tweets

 Several prominent Republican senators indicated Neera Tanden could face an "uphill battle" when she seeks confirmation.
Biden announces economic team with Janet Yellen at Treasury, Neera Tanden at budget office

 Presiden-elect Biden named his economic team Monday including Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary and Neera Tanden at Office of Management and Budget.
House Democrats pushing for Rep. Debra Haaland to be first Native American Cabinet secretary

 Several House Democrats are pushing President-elect Joe Biden to nominate Democratic New Mexico Congresswoman Debra Haaland for interior secretary. If selected..
Biden administration may face growing turmoil between Iran and Israel

 President-elect Joe Biden received his first presidential intelligence briefing on Monday. This comes as turmoil brews between Iran and Israel, after Iran's top..
Watch Live: Biden introduces key members of economic team

 Several of Mr. Biden's expected nominees would break barriers if confirmed by the Senate.
President-elect Biden to announce historic nominees for key cabinet posts on economics team

 President-elect Joe Biden is expected to announce several key nominees for his economics team, including the first woman to be nominated as treasury secretary..
Trump refuses to accept election results as Biden names more key staff picks

 President Trump is continuing to deny the results of the presidential election, while President-elect Joe Biden is pushing forward with the transition process...
CBS News

Senate leaders discuss coronavirus relief as lawmakers return

 A group of senators is looking to jump-start negotiations on another round of COVID-19 relief before the end of the year. CBS News chief Congressional..
CBS News

Biden names women to key economic and communication roles

 President-elect Joe Biden is nominating women to lead the Treasury Department and White House budget office. He is also choosing an all-female White House press..
CBS News

White House Coronavirus Adviser Scott Atlas To Resign [Video]

White House Coronavirus Adviser Scott Atlas To Resign

White House Coronavirus Adviser Scott Atlas To Resign

Trump lashes out at GOP Gov. Doug Ducey after certification of Arizona results showing Biden win

 During the certification, Ducey's phone buzzed with "Hail to the Chief" - a ringtone he has said he uses for White House calls. He set it aside.
Trump won't leave graciously, but Pence can and should

 Trump will not be leaving the White House graciously and there are doubts he'll go to Biden's inauguration. But Pence could smooth the way.
AP Top Stories December 1 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday December 1st: Arizona & Wisconsin certify Biden win; Science adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House; Cuomo says coronavirus surge..
Biden set to announce his economic team led by Janet Yellen, who face a dark winter outlook, split Congress

 President-elect Joe Biden is set to announce his economic team Tuesday. What proposals can they push through a split Congress?
Biden's genius move

 (CNN)As President-elect Joe Biden unveils his choices for the top jobs in his administration, we hear a mixture of rejoicing and disappointment, praise and..
WorldNews

Biden nominates former Fed Chair as treasury secretary

 U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday unveiled his economic team, nominating Janet Yellen, former Federal Reserve chair, to lead the Treasury Department. If..
Biden tasks women-led economic team with recovery [Video]

Biden tasks women-led economic team with recovery

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden named several women to his top economic policy team on Monday, including former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary nominee, setting the stage for diversity and a focus on recovery from the pandemic. Gavino Garay reports.

McConnell Thinks Congress Can Deliver COVID Stimulus This Month [Video]

McConnell Thinks Congress Can Deliver COVID Stimulus This Month

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell discussed the impending COVID stimulus package. McConnell said there is "no reason" Congress can't quickly agree a new round of coronavirus stimulus. Business Insider reports that Democrats and Republicans have been at an impasse for months. Republicans wants a smaller deal while Democrats looking for more. Congress is meeting for a short session due to end by Christmas, and also has to avert a government shutdown.

Fed chair, treasury secretary testify on Capitol Hill amid gridlock over coronavirus relief

 With federal protections like eviction moratoriums and student loan suspensions set to expire at the end of the year, Congress remains gridlocked over a new..
Drama on and off the stage as Biden prepares for the White House

 The Queen Theatre in downtown Wilmington, Delaware has an old-world feel. Its front entrance and box offices are topped by an ornate marquee with back-lit..
WorldNews

The Dish: Chef Tyler Akin on returning to Delaware, opening restaurant amid pandemic

 Celebrated chef and Wilmington, Delaware native Tyler Akin has come home after opening and running nationally-recognized restaurants in Washington and..
President-Elect Joe Biden Delivers Thanksgiving Address [Video]

President-Elect Joe Biden Delivers Thanksgiving Address

On Wednesday, Joe Biden delivered a Thanksgiving address from Wilmington, Delaware.

Joe Biden fractures his foot playing with one of his dogs [Video]

Joe Biden fractures his foot playing with one of his dogs

President-elect Joe Biden fractured his foot while playing with one of hisdogs, his doctor said. Mr Biden suffered the injury on Saturday and visited anorthopedist in Newark, Delaware, for an examination on Sunday afternoon, hisoffice said.

Birx worried about COVID spike after holiday [Video]

Birx worried about COVID spike after holiday

[NFA] The White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on CBS’s ‘Face The Nation’ Sunday said she is increasingly concerned about a potential new spike in COVID-19 infections after Thanksgiving, as lawmakers continue to stall on legislation that could be crucial to vaccine distribution. Gavino Garay has more.

Plenty of big stars in Week 6 of Delaware high school football

 Highlighting the top performances from Week 6 in Delaware high school football.  
Gale-force winds, possible tornado damage homes in Pennsylvania county

 A possible tornado damaged homes in Montgomery County, Pa., on Monday as severe storms packing gale-force winds and heavy rains swept across the Delaware Valley...
