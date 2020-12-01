‘The Undoing’ Killer Reveal Lands HBO’s Largest Audience Since ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 Finale Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

The finale of HBO’s limited series “The Undoing” drew 3 million viewers across all platforms, including HBO Max, on Sunday night. That was the biggest audience for an original series since last year’s “Big Little Lies” finale.



HBO Max, the six-month old streaming service, did not exist last year. Both of these shows were written and produced by David E. Kelley, so this guy may have a future in TV.



“The Undoing” was a six-episode miniseries that starred Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant and was based on the 2014 novel “You Should Have Known.” HBO says it was the network’s first original series to grow its audience each week. Total viewing increased 43% from last week and more than doubled its Oct. 25 premiere night numbers. On the linear HBO channel, viewership was was up 42% from last week and up 168% from the series premiere.



*Also Read:* 'Godzilla vs Kong' vs COVID: Streamers Vie for Legendary's Monster Movie



On HBO Max specifically, viewership for “The Undoing” increased more than 80% from the last week’s debut night and was nearly 5x higher than its series debut night.



Speaking of HBO Max, the three-episode premiere of Kaley Cuoco’s “The Flight Attendant” over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend became the streaming service’s biggest original series debut, though that’s a very short list. HBO Max did not provide any viewership figures.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



HBO Max Wades Into the 'Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas Movie?' Debate



Good Lord, the Trailer for HBO Max's 'Heaven's Gate' Docuseries… (Video)



Nicki Minaj Is Executive Producing an HBO Max Docuseries About Nicki Minaj The finale of HBO’s limited series “The Undoing” drew 3 million viewers across all platforms, including HBO Max, on Sunday night. That was the biggest audience for an original series since last year’s “Big Little Lies” finale.HBO Max, the six-month old streaming service, did not exist last year. Both of these shows were written and produced by David E. Kelley, so this guy may have a future in TV.“The Undoing” was a six-episode miniseries that starred Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant and was based on the 2014 novel “You Should Have Known.” HBO says it was the network’s first original series to grow its audience each week. Total viewing increased 43% from last week and more than doubled its Oct. 25 premiere night numbers. On the linear HBO channel, viewership was was up 42% from last week and up 168% from the series premiere.*Also Read:* 'Godzilla vs Kong' vs COVID: Streamers Vie for Legendary's Monster MovieOn HBO Max specifically, viewership for “The Undoing” increased more than 80% from the last week’s debut night and was nearly 5x higher than its series debut night.Speaking of HBO Max, the three-episode premiere of Kaley Cuoco’s “The Flight Attendant” over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend became the streaming service’s biggest original series debut, though that’s a very short list. HBO Max did not provide any viewership figures.*Related stories from TheWrap:*HBO Max Wades Into the 'Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas Movie?' DebateGood Lord, the Trailer for HBO Max's 'Heaven's Gate' Docuseries… (Video)Nicki Minaj Is Executive Producing an HBO Max Docuseries About Nicki Minaj 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Teaser Trailer - Published 13 hours ago Video Credit:- Published The Undoing 1x06 The Bloody Truth - Inside the Shocking Final Moments of the Finale 02:44 The Undoing 1x06 The Bloody Truth - Inside the Shocking Final Moments of the Finale Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Noah Jupe and Susanne Bier break down the intense final moments of The Undoing — and theorize what happens next. #HBO #TheUndoing Plot synopsis: Henry reveals he found the hammer... You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources HBO's 'The Undoing' Becomes Sky's Biggest U.S. Series Launch | THR News



The opening episode of HBO's glossy limited series 'The Undoing' has reached a cumulative 28-day audience of more than 2.78 million viewers for Comcast's European pay-TV giant Sky, making it bigger.. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:27 Published 20 hours ago The Undoing - Noah Jupe on His Character’s Surprising Secrets



The Undoing - Noah Jupe on His Character’s Surprising Secrets - HBO - Noah Jupe’s The Undoing character, Henry, has kept a lot of secrets — but at what cost? Hear from him, Hugh Grant and more on.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:28 Published 1 week ago The Undoing S01E06 The Bloody Truth - Series Finale



The Undoing 1x06 "The Bloody Truth" Season 1 Episode 6 Promo Trailer HD (Series Finale) - Check out the promo for The Undoing Season 1 Episode 6 "The Bloody Truth" airing next week on HBO. Starring:.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:48 Published 1 week ago

