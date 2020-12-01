LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Reverses Shutdown of COVID-19 Test Site for Film Shoot After Backlash Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Early Tuesday morning, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti reversed a decision to cancel all COVID-19 testing at Union Station on Tuesday to make room for a film shoot, and said that all 504 scheduled appointments have been restored.



“Working with @LAFD, @Curative & @MetroLosAngeles, my team has worked to reopen testing at Union Station on Tuesday. The 504 Angelenos who were scheduled for a test there can visit the kiosk as originally planned or any of the other 14 City sites, where we offer 38K tests daily,” Garcetti said in a statement posted to Twitter.



“Since March 20, the City has administered more than 2.5 million free tests. City sites offer free tests to anyone with or without symptoms and results are provided within 24-48 hours. More appointments are available for Angelenos needing a test: http://Coronavirus.LACity.org/Testing.”



Garcetti intervened after a backlash on social media to reports that COVID-19 testing at Union Station had been canceled to accommodate filming for the upcoming remake of “She’s All That.”



On Monday, people who had scheduled a COVID-19 test appointment for Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Union Station were notified via email that the appointments had been canceled due to an “event.” The email didn’t reveal the nature of the event, but Deadline reported it was“He’s All That,” a remake of the 1999 Freddie Prince Jr. film “She’s All That.”



Reps for FilmLA, Miramax, which produces the film, or the office of the Mayor of Los Angeles did not immediately respond to requests for comment from TheWrap. But according to the Los Angeles Times, both Garcetti’s office and FilmLA said they were unaware that the filming would lead to the testing site being temporarily shut down.



*Also Read:* LA County Implements 'Targeted' Safer-at-Home Order Amid COVID Surge



FilmLA went further, telling The L.A. Times: “All we know at this hour is that this decision wasn’t made by FilmLA or the City’s film permit approver LAPD, nor was it sought by the production company seeking to film at Union Station.”



On Monday night, a follow-up statement was sent to people whose accounts were canceled by Andrea Garcia, Garcetti’s press secretary. In the statement, Garcia said that 504 people had scheduled appoints to be tested for the virus at the Union Station testing location, and their appointments would be honored at one of the 14 other testing sites. In addition, Garcia said “we are hoping to reopen the Union Station site’s operations tomorrow.”



“Earlier today we learned that our Union Station testing kiosk was unexpectedly closed in advance of tomorrow’s appointments. As soon as this was brought to our attention, we contacted the 504 people scheduled for a test on December 1st at Union Station to let them know that their appointment would be honored at any of the other 14 city testing locations, including another mobile testing site located at the North Hollywood Metro Station accessible by the Metro transit system,” Garcia’s statement said.



“In addition, we are hoping to reopen the Union Station site’s operations tomorrow. We remain committed to providing free tests and are scheduled to test more than 38,000 people tomorrow. We have administered more than 2.5 million tests to Angelenos since March 20. Our network of testing centers and mobile testing pop up facilities reaches the entire City of Los Angeles, and we will continue to monitor new surge areas to make sure obtaining a test is as easy as possible.”



*Also Read:* 'Godzilla vs Kong' vs COVID: Streamers Vie for Legendary's Monster Movie



However, the hours-long delay between the news and any formal statement, and the fact that the shut down of a testing site was set to happen just one day after the start of a sweeping new stay-at-home order for Los Angeles county, had a lot of people calling Garcetti and the city of Los Angeles directly on Twitter. See a sampling below.







In the middle of a horrible and terrifying COVID spike, LA just cancelled all of its Dec 1 appointments at Union Station (one of the only transit-accessible facilities) with less than 24hrs notice because of A FILM SHOOT!! @MayorOfLA @metrolosangeles @lapublichealth WTF???!!??? pic.twitter.com/zwR36TH4G4



— Ktown for All (@KtownforAll) December 1, 2020











This is a telling paragraph. FilmLA not knowing about the test site is a major league fuckup. Locations probably should know, but honestly if they were just scouting a part of Union Station not near the site, it’s up to FilmLA and Union Station to make them aware. pic.twitter.com/sYJdGzkBlg



— Mike Lisboa (@MikeLisboa) December 1, 2020











Why did you allow the closure of one of the few public transit accessible covid test sites, Union Station, for a film shoot tomorrow? https://t.co/pASfKJNb8P



— Angie Vroom (@AngieVroom) December 1, 2020











Mark Waters has gone on a filmmaking journey that started with Parker Posey pretending to be Jackie O and has ended with some TikTok teens at Union Station cancelling medical testing amidst a pandemic pic.twitter.com/wRHNK1OvU0



— Spike Friedman (@SpikeFriedman) December 1, 2020











Multiple high schools in LA County held their senior proms at Union Station. Including mine. The place is huge, and it would be nice if the film crew could work out a shooting space that didn’t interfere with community COVID testing. https://t.co/GUsGIUQ9Tq



— ElectionBabe (@ElectionBabe) December 1, 2020











There are over 3k testing sites available. Cool. Ppl chose Union Station because it was accessible for them. Garcetti isn't going to provide transport. Anyway, we didn't ask for a She's All That reboot. tf! LA needs to prioritize better. WE ARE SURGING! https://t.co/PJgEX88jxr



— Dr. Cancel ALL Student Debt (@4WheelWorkOut) December 1, 2020







More to come..



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Jason Blum Tests Positive for COVID-19 a Week After His Children Did



Jake Paul Denies Calling COVID 'a Hoax' — So Reporter Produces the Receipts



LA County Implements 'Targeted' Safer-at-Home Order Amid COVID Surge 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published 7 hours ago Protest Continues Outside Mayor Garcetti's Home For Ninth Consecutive Day 00:32 Protesters gathered outside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's home Wednesday for the ninth consecutive day in an attempt to persuade President-elect Joe Biden not to appoint Garcetti to his cabinet. Katie Johnston reports. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Garcetti Announces Financial Relief Program For Struggling Restaurant Workers



Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday night announced an initiative to help struggling restaurant employees, after outdoor dining was once again forced to shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:38 Published 2 hours ago Union Station COVID-19 Testing Site Reopens After Being Closed For Film Shoot



The city of Los Angeles reversed a decision to close a coronavirus testing site at Union Station Tuesday because of a film shoot. Tina Patel reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:26 Published 1 day ago L.A. COVID-19 Testing Center Set to Remain Open After 'She's All That' Remake Shoot Drama | THR News



A testing kiosk at the iconic Union Station was set to close on Dec. 1 for filming on 'He's All That', before Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti stepped in to ensure it remained open. Credit: THR News Duration: 01:43 Published 1 day ago

