Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ohio Gov. DeWine: Worried About COVID, Not Impeachment Push

Newsmax Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday he and his administration will stay focused on fighting the spread of coronavirus in the state, despite articles of impeachment filed against him by four state assemblymen...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
News video: Gov. DeWine's update on COVID-19

Gov. DeWine's update on COVID-19 29:13

 Gov. DeWine's update on COVID-19

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

First batch of COVID-19 vaccine coming to Ohio around Dec. 15, Gov. DeWine says [Video]

First batch of COVID-19 vaccine coming to Ohio around Dec. 15, Gov. DeWine says

First batch of COVID-19 vaccine coming to Ohio around Dec. 15

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:56Published
Gov. Mike DeWine said he expects Ohio's first batch of COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 15 [Video]

Gov. Mike DeWine said he expects Ohio's first batch of COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 15

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said roughly 30,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine should arrive in Ohio "around Dec. 15," with another batch from Moderna arriving about a week later.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:08Published
In-Depth: Record COVID-19 hospitalizations, what will Gov. DeWine do next? [Video]

In-Depth: Record COVID-19 hospitalizations, what will Gov. DeWine do next?

Record COVID-19 hospitalizations, what will DeWine do next?

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:48Published