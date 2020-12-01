First Alzheimer's blood test now for sale without FDA approval
More than 5 million people in the United States and millions more around the world have Alzheimer's, the most common form of dementia.
Blood test for Alzheimer's goes on sale without FDA approval. St. Louis-based C2N Diagnostics has released a blood test that it says can detect Alzheimer's disease. The test is not yet FDA approved, and is not covered by insurance.
CBS News
Retinas: New potential clues in diagnosing, treating Alzheimer's
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11Published
