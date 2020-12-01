Global  
 

Dr. Scott Atlas resigns as White House coronavirus adviser

CBS News Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
President Trump's controversial adviser on the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Scott Atlas, has resigned from his White House post. Atlas, a former Fox News commentator, contradicted many public health officials as cases of COVID-19 surged out of control. CBSN's Tanya Rivero has more.
