“All my love, Elliot”: Actor Elliott Page comes out as transgender
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page, the star of “Juno,” “Inception” and “The Umbrella Academy,” came out as transgender Tuesday in an announcement greeted as a watershed moment for the trans community in Hollywood.
