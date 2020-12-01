“All my love, Elliot”: Actor Elliott Page comes out as transgender

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Juno star formerly known as Ellen Page says he is transgender and called Elliot



The Hollywood star formerly known as Ellen Page has announced that he istransgender. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:29 Published 1 hour ago

Related news from verified sources Juno and Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page comes out as trans with defiant message of love and hope Elliot Page has come out as trans with a powerful message of love and hope. Page declared his pride in being transgender and opened up about his fear about the...

PinkNews 3 hours ago



