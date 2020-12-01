Global  
 

Several federal aid programs set to expire at the end of the month

CBS News Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
As Congress remains at a stalemate over a COVID-19 relief bill, several federal aid programs are set to expire at the end of the month. This could potentially affect millions of Americans. Axios' Courtenay Brown joined CBSN for a closer look.
