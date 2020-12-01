Global  
 

Foul play has ‘not been ruled out’ in Houston social media influencer's death: Officials

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Foul play has ‘not been ruled out’ in Houston social media influencer's death: OfficialsThe possibility of foul play “has not been ruled out” in the death of a social media influencer whose body was found in Houston after she disappeared over the weekend, an official said Tuesday.
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Texas Authorities Investigating Death Of Social Media Influencer Alexis Sharkey

Texas Authorities Investigating Death Of Social Media Influencer Alexis Sharkey 00:24

 Sharkey was admired online by tens of thousands of social media followers.

The 26-year-old was found dead on the side of the road this weekend, only miles away from her home. Katie Johnston reports.

