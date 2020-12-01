Global  
 

Barr: No evidence of voter fraud that would change election outcome

CBS News Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Attorney General William Barr says the Justice Department has not covered any evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 election. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and Axios White House reporter Alayna Treene spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about the state of the presidential transition.
Video Credit: Wochit
News video: Trump Accuses FBI, DOJ Of Helping To Steal Election From Him

Trump Accuses FBI, DOJ Of Helping To Steal Election From Him 00:35

 President Donald Trump on Sunday pointed the finger of blame for losing to President-elect Joe Biden at two federal agencies. Business Insider reports Trump said in a Fox News interview he believed the FBI and the Department of Justice may have tried to steal the election from him. Business Insider...

AP Top Stories December 1 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday December 1st: Barr says no widespread voter fraud; Biden announces his economic team; Iran vows revenge for killing of nuclear..
USATODAY.com

Barr names Russia prosecutor Durham as special counsel, ensures probe continues under Biden

 Attorney General William Barr appointed John Durham, the federal prosecutor overseeing an inquiry into the Russia investigation, as a Justice Department special..
USATODAY.com

Attorney General Barr: Justice Department finds no evidence of widespread election fraud

 Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020..
USATODAY.com

US Attorney General: No evidence of fraud that would change election outcome

 Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the..
New Zealand Herald

Barr says Justice Department has no evidence of widespread fraud in election

 In an interview with The Associated Press, Barr said federal agents have uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome.
CBS News

Biden to formally announce economic team as budget chief nominee Neera Tanden faces criticism

 President-elect Joe Biden is formally announcing his economic team today, including Janet Yellen as his nominee for treasury secretary and Neera Tanden for White..
CBS News

President-elect Biden to announce historic nominees for key cabinet posts on economics team

 President-elect Joe Biden is expected to announce several key nominees for his economics team, including the first woman to be nominated as treasury secretary..
CBS News

Trump refuses to accept election results as Biden names more key staff picks

 President Trump is continuing to deny the results of the presidential election, while President-elect Joe Biden is pushing forward with the transition process...
CBS News

Senate leaders discuss coronavirus relief as lawmakers return

 A group of senators is looking to jump-start negotiations on another round of COVID-19 relief before the end of the year. CBS News chief Congressional..
CBS News

Lawmakers resume coronavirus aid talks as key programs set to expire

 Lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill from their Thanksgiving break and renewed efforts to pass a coronavirus stimulus bill after months of stalled talks. CBS News..
CBS News

Trump to campaign in Georgia ahead of January Senate runoffs

 President Trump is expected to campaign in Georgia on Saturday on behalf of Republican incumbent Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. The party is working..
CBS News

Congressman Matt Cartwright on winning as a Democrat in Trump territory

 Pennsylvania Congressman Matt Cartwright is one of only a handful of Democrats who held onto House seats in districts that voted for President Trump. He was just..
CBS News

Trump plans to pardon Michael Flynn: source [Video]

Trump plans to pardon Michael Flynn: source

U.S. President Donald Trump has told allies he plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday (November 24). Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:19

YouTube suspends One America News for one week after it promoted a fake COVID-19 cure

 Illustration by William Joel / The Verge

YouTube has temporarily suspended right-wing outlet One America News Network (OANN) for promoting a false..
The Verge
Blinken is Biden's secretary of state pick: source [Video]

Blinken is Biden's secretary of state pick: source

Joe Biden will pick Antony Blinken as U.S. secretary of state, a person close to the president-elect's transition said on Sunday (November 22). Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:31

EU lays out plan to revive US ties ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration [Video]

EU lays out plan to revive US ties ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration

As Joe Biden prepares to take up residence in the White House, the EU is wasting no time in setting out its ambitions for the post-Trump era.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:21

Dr. Scott Atlas resigns as White House coronavirus adviser

 President Trump's controversial adviser on the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Scott Atlas, has resigned from his White House post. Atlas, a former Fox News..
CBS News

Trump heading to Georgia Saturday ahead of Senate runoffs

 President Trump is set to visit Georgia this weekend to rally for Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are both facing strong Democratic..
CBS News

Attorney General Barr Says No Evidence Of Widespread Voter Fraud [Video]

Attorney General Barr Says No Evidence Of Widespread Voter Fraud

Attorney General William Barr has been a staunch defender of President Donald Trump, and the Justice Department vewed to look into claims of fraud if they existed, but its findings will likely..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:46
Barr says Justice Department hasn't seen widespread fraud that would change outcome of election [Video]

Barr says Justice Department hasn't seen widespread fraud that would change outcome of election

Attorney General William Barr has told the Associated Press that the Justice Department has not uncovered widespread voter fraud that could have changed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25
Attorney General William Barr: No Mass Election Fraud [Video]

Attorney General William Barr: No Mass Election Fraud

Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department hasn’t found any evidence of mass voter fraud.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:17