Barr: No evidence of voter fraud that would change election outcome
Attorney General William Barr says the Justice Department has not covered any evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 election. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and Axios White House reporter Alayna Treene spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about the state of the presidential transition.
AP Top Stories December 1 PHere's the latest for Tuesday December 1st: Barr says no widespread voter fraud; Biden announces his economic team; Iran vows revenge for killing of nuclear..
Barr names Russia prosecutor Durham as special counsel, ensures probe continues under BidenAttorney General William Barr appointed John Durham, the federal prosecutor overseeing an inquiry into the Russia investigation, as a Justice Department special..
Attorney General Barr: Justice Department finds no evidence of widespread election fraudAttorney General William Barr said Tuesday the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020..
US Attorney General: No evidence of fraud that would change election outcomeAttorney General William Barr said on Tuesday the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the..
Barr says Justice Department has no evidence of widespread fraud in electionIn an interview with The Associated Press, Barr said federal agents have uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome.
Biden to formally announce economic team as budget chief nominee Neera Tanden faces criticismPresident-elect Joe Biden is formally announcing his economic team today, including Janet Yellen as his nominee for treasury secretary and Neera Tanden for White..
President-elect Biden to announce historic nominees for key cabinet posts on economics teamPresident-elect Joe Biden is expected to announce several key nominees for his economics team, including the first woman to be nominated as treasury secretary..
Trump refuses to accept election results as Biden names more key staff picksPresident Trump is continuing to deny the results of the presidential election, while President-elect Joe Biden is pushing forward with the transition process...
Senate leaders discuss coronavirus relief as lawmakers returnA group of senators is looking to jump-start negotiations on another round of COVID-19 relief before the end of the year. CBS News chief Congressional..
Lawmakers resume coronavirus aid talks as key programs set to expireLawmakers returned to Capitol Hill from their Thanksgiving break and renewed efforts to pass a coronavirus stimulus bill after months of stalled talks. CBS News..
Trump to campaign in Georgia ahead of January Senate runoffsPresident Trump is expected to campaign in Georgia on Saturday on behalf of Republican incumbent Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. The party is working..
Congressman Matt Cartwright on winning as a Democrat in Trump territoryPennsylvania Congressman Matt Cartwright is one of only a handful of Democrats who held onto House seats in districts that voted for President Trump. He was just..
Trump plans to pardon Michael Flynn: source
YouTube suspends One America News for one week after it promoted a fake COVID-19 cureIllustration by William Joel / The Verge
YouTube has temporarily suspended right-wing outlet One America News Network (OANN) for promoting a false..
Blinken is Biden's secretary of state pick: source
EU lays out plan to revive US ties ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Dr. Scott Atlas resigns as White House coronavirus adviserPresident Trump's controversial adviser on the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Scott Atlas, has resigned from his White House post. Atlas, a former Fox News..
Trump heading to Georgia Saturday ahead of Senate runoffsPresident Trump is set to visit Georgia this weekend to rally for Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are both facing strong Democratic..
