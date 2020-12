Washington DC (UPI) Dec 01, 2020 The iconic Arecibo Observatory radio telescope in Puero Rico, the most powerful in the world, was destroyed Tuesday morning...

Arecibo Observatory Telescope Collapses, Ending An Era Of World-Class Research Astronomers compare losing the observatory in Puerto Rico to losing a big brother. It was once the world's largest single-dish radio telescope.

