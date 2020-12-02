Global  
 

Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page announces he is transgender

CBS News Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
The Oscar-nominated star of the movie "Juno" said he is transgender. Formerly known as Ellen, Elliott Page announced that he's ready to pursue his authentic self. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
 Elliot Page has come out as transgender. The star of movies like Juno and TV shows like The Umbrella Academy, formerly known as Ellen Page, posted about his transition on social media on Tuesday.

Elliot Page, Oscar-nominated actor, announces he is transgender

 Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated actor known for roles in "Juno" and Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy," announced Tuesday that he is transgender. Page, formerly..
Elliot Page, star of 'Juno,' comes out as transgender

 Elliot Page, Academy Award-nominated star of "Juno," has come out as transgender. "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer," he wrote.
