Barr refutes Trump, says no widespread fraud in 2020 election
Attorney General William Barr has debunked President Trump's false claims of rampant ballot fraud in the 2020 election. Ben Tracy reports.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General
Barr: No evidence of voter fraud that would change election outcomeAttorney General William Barr says the Justice Department has not covered any evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020..
CBS News
AP Top Stories December 1 PHere's the latest for Tuesday December 1st: Barr says no widespread voter fraud; Biden announces his economic team; Iran vows revenge for killing of nuclear..
USATODAY.com
Barr names Russia prosecutor Durham as special counsel, ensures probe continues under BidenAttorney General William Barr appointed John Durham, the federal prosecutor overseeing an inquiry into the Russia investigation, as a Justice Department special..
USATODAY.com
Attorney General Barr: Justice Department finds no evidence of widespread election fraudAttorney General William Barr said Tuesday the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020..
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Georgia official calls on Trump to condemn threats against election workers: "Someone's gonna get killed"One of Georgia's top election officials rebuked President Trump for his rhetoric Tuesday after a local elections worker received a death threat. Gabriel..
CBS News
Georgia Election Official Blasts Trump, GOP For Inciting Violence
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
Georgia elections official slams rhetoricA top Georgia elections official on Tuesday lashed out angrily at the rhetoric surrounding the election and the threats of violence that have resulted. Gabriel..
USATODAY.com
'It has to stop': Georgia official calls on Trump to 'stop inspiring' death threats over electionA 20-year-old contractor for the voting machine company Dominion has received death, according to Georgia election officials.
USATODAY.com
Ben Tracy
Trump continues to claim election fraud despite lack of evidencePresident Trump is still baselessly claiming election fraud occurred and signaling he may never concede. On Saturday, Pennsylvania's Supreme Court threw out..
CBS News
Trump retreats to golf course for holiday weekend while still claiming voter fraudPresident Trump has spent three days in a row at his Virginia golf club while still insisting without evidence that the election was rigged. Meanwhile, his..
CBS News
Trump demands Biden prove he won election, continues to lob fraud accusationsPresident Trump is now demanding that President-elect Joe Biden prove he actually won the election. While Mr. Trump and his campaign repeatedly insist the race..
CBS News
Trump continues unfounded election fraud claims as his campaign takes another legal blowA day after saying he would accept the results of the Electoral College, President Trump is now falsely setting a new bar for Joe Biden to enter the White House...
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources