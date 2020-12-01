Global  
 

Barr refutes Trump, says no widespread fraud in 2020 election

CBS News Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Attorney General William Barr has debunked President Trump's false claims of rampant ballot fraud in the 2020 election. Ben Tracy reports.
Barr says Justice Department hasn't seen widespread fraud that would change outcome of election

Barr says Justice Department hasn't seen widespread fraud that would change outcome of election 00:25

 Attorney General William Barr has told the Associated Press that the Justice Department has not uncovered widespread voter fraud that could have changed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Barr: No evidence of voter fraud that would change election outcome

 Attorney General William Barr says the Justice Department has not covered any evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020..
Georgia official calls on Trump to condemn threats against election workers: "Someone's gonna get killed"

 One of Georgia's top election officials rebuked President Trump for his rhetoric Tuesday after a local elections worker received a death threat. Gabriel..
Georgia Election Official Blasts Trump, GOP For Inciting Violence

Georgia Election Official Blasts Trump, GOP For Inciting Violence

Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling is the state's voting systems manager. And according to Business Insider, the Republican has had more than enough of President Donald Trump and GOP senators. In a fiery press conference Tuesday, Sterling a Republican, urged them to 'stop inspiring potential acts of violence' against election workers. He said a young contractor with an election vendor, Dominion Voting Systems, has faced threats and harassment for completing basic tech tasks.

Georgia elections official slams rhetoric

 A top Georgia elections official on Tuesday lashed out angrily at the rhetoric surrounding the election and the threats of violence that have resulted. Gabriel..
'It has to stop': Georgia official calls on Trump to 'stop inspiring' death threats over election

 A 20-year-old contractor for the voting machine company Dominion has received death, according to Georgia election officials.
Trump continues to claim election fraud despite lack of evidence

 President Trump is still baselessly claiming election fraud occurred and signaling he may never concede. On Saturday, Pennsylvania's Supreme Court threw out..
Trump retreats to golf course for holiday weekend while still claiming voter fraud

 President Trump has spent three days in a row at his Virginia golf club while still insisting without evidence that the election was rigged. Meanwhile, his..
Trump demands Biden prove he won election, continues to lob fraud accusations

 President Trump is now demanding that President-elect Joe Biden prove he actually won the election. While Mr. Trump and his campaign repeatedly insist the race..
Trump continues unfounded election fraud claims as his campaign takes another legal blow

 A day after saying he would accept the results of the Electoral College, President Trump is now falsely setting a new bar for Joe Biden to enter the White House...
