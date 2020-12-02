Global  
 

Attorney General Barr: No widespread election fraud

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. (Dec. 1)
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Attorney General Barr Says No Evidence Of Widespread Voter Fraud

Attorney General Barr Says No Evidence Of Widespread Voter Fraud 02:46

 Attorney General William Barr has been a staunch defender of President Donald Trump, and the Justice Department vewed to look into claims of fraud if they existed, but its findings will likely infuriate the president. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Barr refutes Trump, says no widespread fraud in 2020 election

 Attorney General William Barr has debunked President Trump's false claims of rampant ballot fraud in the 2020 election. Ben Tracy reports.
CBS News

Barr: No evidence of voter fraud that would change election outcome

 Attorney General William Barr says the Justice Department has not covered any evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020..
CBS News

AP Top Stories December 1 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday December 1st: Barr says no widespread voter fraud; Biden announces his economic team; Iran vows revenge for killing of nuclear..
USATODAY.com

Barr names Russia prosecutor Durham as special counsel, ensures probe continues under Biden

 Attorney General William Barr appointed John Durham, the federal prosecutor overseeing an inquiry into the Russia investigation, as a Justice Department special..
USATODAY.com

Court documents: DOJ reviewing 'secret' pardon for money scheme targeting White House officials

 Court documents: DOJ reviewing 'secret' pardon for money scheme targeting WH officials
USATODAY.com

Attorney General Barr: Justice Department finds no evidence of widespread election fraud

 Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020..
USATODAY.com

