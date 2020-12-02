Attorney General Barr: No widespread election fraud
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. (Dec. 1)
William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General
