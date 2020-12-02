CDC Committee: Health Care Workers, Long-Term Care Facility Residents Should Be First In Line For COVID Vaccine
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () Advisers to the CDC officially voted Tuesday to recommend that health care workers and long-term care facility residents should be the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The United Kingdom government on December 02 authorised Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, to be made available across the country from next week. In November, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their..
A Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the UK is ready..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa virtually inaugurated phase-3 clinical trials of 'Covaxin' (COVID-19 vaccine), which is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of..
Health care workers and nursing home residents should be at the front of the line when the first coronavirus vaccine shots become available, the influential... USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS News •Newsy •The Verge •Newsmax