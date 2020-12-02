Global  
 

CDC Committee: Health Care Workers, Long-Term Care Facility Residents Should Be First In Line For COVID Vaccine

CBS 2 Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Advisers to the CDC officially voted Tuesday to recommend that health care workers and long-term care facility residents should be the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Panel Of Experts Assembled By CDC Has Decided Who Will Receive COVID Vaccine First

Panel Of Experts Assembled By CDC Has Decided Who Will Receive COVID Vaccine First 02:00

 CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez reports health care workers and nursing home residents will be the first.

