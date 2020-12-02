CDC Committee: Health Care Workers, Long-Term Care Facility Residents Should Be First In Line For COVID Vaccine

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available across UK from next week



The United Kingdom government on December 02 authorised Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, to be made available across the country from next week. In November, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:06 Published 4 minutes ago

800,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine ‘ready to go’



A Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the UK is ready.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:04 Published 5 minutes ago