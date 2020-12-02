Global  
 

Potential "bribery-for-pardon" scheme under investigation by DOJ

CBS News Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
The Justice Department is investigating a bribery scheme that directed money to the White House or used political contributions in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court documents released Tuesday.
