Potential "bribery-for-pardon" scheme under investigation by DOJ
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
The Justice Department is investigating a bribery scheme that directed money to the White House or used political contributions in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court documents released Tuesday.
