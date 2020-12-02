Global  
 

Potential ‘Bribery-For-Pardon’ Scheme Under Investigation By The Justice Department

CBS 2 Wednesday, 2 December 2020
The Justice Department is investigating a bribery scheme that directed money to the White House or used political contributions in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court documents.
 The Justice Department is examining a possible crime related to bribing the White House with money in exchange for a presidential pardon.

