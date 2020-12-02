Global  
 

No. 2 Irish earn spot in ACC title game after cancellation

Denver Post Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
No. 2 Notre Dame wrapped up a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game by virtue of the league shuffling its schedule Tuesday to create an open date for the Fighting Irish and No. 4 Clemson before their likely rematch on Dec. 19.
