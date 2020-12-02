Global  
 

Rep. Waltz: Pelosi Blocking Access to $138B in CARES Act Funds

Newsmax Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
There is still $138 billion left unspent in Paycheck Protection Program funds from the CARES Act passed earlier this year, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is refusing to allow businesses "to take another...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Aaron Ford sends letter to Congress asking for an extension of funds

Aaron Ford sends letter to Congress asking for an extension of funds 00:18

 A new push for Congress to extend critical Cares Act funding through next year. 49 Attorneys General including Nevada's Aaron Ford sent a letter to congress asking for an extension of funds beyond the current deadline of Dec. 30.

