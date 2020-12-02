Egyptian model arrested over photo shoot at ancient pyramid
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Both model Salma El-Shimy and her photographer were arrested and were accused by one lawyer of "insulting the great Pharaonic history."
Both model Salma El-Shimy and her photographer were arrested and were accused by one lawyer of "insulting the great Pharaonic history."
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Egypt Country spanning Northern Africa and Western Asia
Egypt: Chilling rise in executions reveals depth of human rights crisisIn October and November alone, the Egyptian authorities executed at least 57 men and women, nearly double the recorded 32 people they executed throughout 2019,..
WorldNews
Giulio Regeni: Egypt 'suspends' investigation into Cambridge student's murderItalian prosecutors believe Egyptian security agents killed PhD student Giulio Regeni in 2016.
BBC News
El Gouna Film Festival opens in Egypt despite COVID-19
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:02Published