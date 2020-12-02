Attorney General Barr contradicts Trump, says no evidence of widespread election fraud
Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. This contradicts President Trump’s baseless claims about the election. CBS News’ Debra Alfarone joined “CBSN AM” with the latest.
