Attorney General Barr contradicts Trump, says no evidence of widespread election fraud

CBS News Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. This contradicts President Trump’s baseless claims about the election. CBS News’ Debra Alfarone joined “CBSN AM” with the latest.
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA
News video: Trump Fires Back After AG Barr Says No Evidence Of Election Fraud

Trump Fires Back After AG Barr Says No Evidence Of Election Fraud 03:38

 Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Redacted court documents show DOJ investigating "lobbying scheme" for possible White House pardon

 The Department of Justice is investigating a possible "secret lobbying scheme" where certain people allegedly "acted as lobbyists" in order to get a White House..
CBS News

Eye Opener: CDC weighs in on vaccine distribution priorities

 A CDC panel has recommended that front-line health care workers as well as those living and working in long-term care facilities should be first to receive a..
CBS News
Barr sees no sign of major U.S. vote fraud [Video]

Barr sees no sign of major U.S. vote fraud

[NFA] U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday (December 1) the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in last month’s election, even as President Donald Trump kept up his flailing legal efforts to reverse his defeat. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:57

Barr appoints special counsel in Russia probe investigation

 Attorney General William Barr has given extra protection to the prosecutor he appointed to investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, granting him..
WorldNews

Trump calls for last-minute 230 repeal as part of defense spending bill

 Photo by Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump threatened to veto an annual defense bill authorizing billions of dollars..
The Verge

Trump threatens to veto defense bill over social media shield law

 The president made his 11th-hour demand in a pair of tweets late Tuesday.
CBS News

Trump pardons: US justice department unveils bribery inquiry

 US prosecutors investigate claims that lobbyists sought a presidential pardon by offering kickbacks.
BBC News

Pardon Chatter Picks Up

 Mysterious, eyebrow-raising news arises from the Justice Department: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com

US probing potential bribery, lobbying scheme for pardon

 The Justice Department is investigating whether there was a secret scheme to lobby White House officials for a pardon as well as a related plot to offer a hefty..
New Zealand Herald
DOJ probing presidential pardon bribery scheme [Video]

DOJ probing presidential pardon bribery scheme

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funneling money to the White House in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court documents unsealed in federal court. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35

Justice Dept Has Uncovered No Evidence of Significant Voter Fraud, Says AG Barr [Video]

Justice Dept Has Uncovered No Evidence of Significant Voter Fraud, Says AG Barr

Justice Dept Has Uncovered, No Evidence of Significant Voter Fraud, Says AG Barr . U.S. Attorney General William Barr made the comments on Tuesday during an interview with the Associated Press. To..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07
'It has to stop': Georgia election official slams Trump's rhetoric on voting fraud [Video]

'It has to stop': Georgia election official slams Trump's rhetoric on voting fraud

A Georgia election official called on President Trump to condemn and "stop inspiring" recent threats of violence over the election.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:50
US attorney general says no evidence of election fraud [Video]

US attorney general says no evidence of election fraud

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:29