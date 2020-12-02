Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Obama criticizes "defund the police" messaging

CBS News Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
The former president said the rhetoric could turn off new people, rather than convince them to be a part of it.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Barack Obama Challenges ‘Defund The Police’

Barack Obama Challenges ‘Defund The Police’ 01:46

 Former President Barack Obama criticized demands to “defund the police,” a phrase that was popularized during months of protests against police brutality.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Progressive Dems fire back at Obama after he criticizes 'Defund the police' movement

 Progressive Democrats took aim at former President Barack Obama after he argued that political candidates alienate voters when they use "snappy" slogans such...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •MediaiteUpworthyBusiness InsiderDaily CallerCBS NewsUSATODAY.comNewsmax

Obama: ‘White population' fear that 'African American community' will 'get out of control’ with police reform

 In an interview with CNN analyst April Ryan, former President Barack Obama discussed how race played a role in his third memoir, "A Promised Land," in the lead...
FOXNews.com

Watch Obama Pour Cold Water on ‘Defund the Police’ Slogan: ‘You Lose a Big Audience the Minute You Say It’

 Barack Obama became the latest prominent Democrat to pour cold water on the "Defund the Police" slogan when he told an interviewer that the "snappy" mantra...
Mediaite Also reported by •Business InsiderNewsmax