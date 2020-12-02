Obama criticizes "defund the police" messaging

Progressive Democrats took aim at former President Barack Obama after he argued that political candidates alienate voters when they use "snappy" slogans such...

Obama: ‘White population' fear that 'African American community' will 'get out of control’ with police reform In an interview with CNN analyst April Ryan, former President Barack Obama discussed how race played a role in his third memoir, "A Promised Land," in the lead...

FOXNews.com 16 hours ago



