Obama criticizes "defund the police" messaging
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Obama criticizes "defund the police" messaging
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 (
48 minutes ago
)
The former president said the rhetoric could turn off new people, rather than convince them to be a part of it.
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
2 hours ago
Barack Obama Challenges ‘Defund The Police’
01:46
Former President Barack Obama criticized demands to “defund the police,” a phrase that was popularized during months of protests against police brutality.
Progressive Dems fire back at Obama after he criticizes 'Defund the police' movement
Progressive Democrats took aim at former President Barack Obama after he argued that political candidates alienate voters when they use "snappy" slogans such...
FOXNews.com
3 hours ago
Mediaite
Upworthy
Business Insider
Daily Caller
CBS News
USATODAY.com
Newsmax
Obama: ‘White population' fear that 'African American community' will 'get out of control’ with police reform
In an interview with CNN analyst April Ryan, former President Barack Obama discussed how race played a role in his third memoir, "A Promised Land," in the lead...
FOXNews.com
16 hours ago
Watch Obama Pour Cold Water on ‘Defund the Police’ Slogan: ‘You Lose a Big Audience the Minute You Say It’
Barack Obama became the latest prominent Democrat to pour cold water on the "Defund the Police" slogan when he told an interviewer that the "snappy" mantra...
Mediaite
6 hours ago
Business Insider
Newsmax
