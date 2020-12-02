Global  
 

Lou Holtz to Receive Medal of Freedom From Trump

Newsmax Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to legendary former football coach Lou Holtz on Thursday. The announcement was made by the White House on Wednesday...
