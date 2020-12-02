Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow, Ivan Lam jailed

Who is Hong Kong’s ‘goddess of democracy' Agnes Chow?



Agnes Chow, 23, a prominent Hong Kong democracy activist, was jailed on Wednesday for 10 months on charges related to unlawful assembly. Megan Revell explains what we know about the activist. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:59 Published 2 hours ago

Hong Kong activist Wong given 13 months prison



Joshua Wong, 24, one of Hong Kong's most prominent democracy activists, was jailed on Wednesday for more than 13 months over an unlawful anti-government rally in 2019, the toughest and most.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:21 Published 8 hours ago