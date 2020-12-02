Hong Kong Activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow, Ivan Lam Jailed
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Three prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activists were sentenced to jail Wednesday for a protest outside police headquarters as authorities stepped up a crackdown on opposition to tighten control by Beijing over the territory. The activists - Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan...
