Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hong Kong Activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow, Ivan Lam Jailed

Newsmax Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Three prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activists were sentenced to jail Wednesday for a protest outside police headquarters as authorities stepped up a crackdown on opposition to tighten control by Beijing over the territory. The activists - Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Three prominent Hong Kong activists jailed

Three prominent Hong Kong activists jailed 02:28

 Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam were found guilty of unlawful assembly.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Who is Hong Kong’s ‘goddess of democracy' Agnes Chow? [Video]

Who is Hong Kong’s ‘goddess of democracy' Agnes Chow?

Agnes Chow, 23, a prominent Hong Kong democracy activist, was jailed on Wednesday for 10 months on charges related to unlawful assembly. Megan Revell explains what we know about the activist.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:59Published
Hong Kong activist Wong given 13 months prison [Video]

Hong Kong activist Wong given 13 months prison

Joshua Wong, 24, one of Hong Kong's most prominent democracy activists, was jailed on Wednesday for more than 13 months over an unlawful anti-government rally in 2019, the toughest and most..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:21Published
BREAKING: Joshua Wong sentenced to nine months in prison [Video]

BREAKING: Joshua Wong sentenced to nine months in prison

PLEASE EDIT

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow, Ivan Lam jailed

 HONG KONG (AP) — Three prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activists were sentenced to jail Wednesday for a protest outside police...
Upworthy Also reported by •SBSWashington PosteuronewsWorldNewsNYTimes.comDeutsche Welle

Prison terms for activists who attended unauthorised protest in Hong Kong

 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam were sentenced to jail on charges related to an unauthorised anti-government protest last...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •SBSNYTimes.comUpworthy

Factbox: The Young Hong Kong Trio Jailed Over Protests

 Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam have spent years campaigning for democracy, becoming activists when they were just teenagers.
VOA News Also reported by •CBS NewsDeutsche WelleUpworthy