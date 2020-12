You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kelly To Be Sworn In, Flipping Arizona From Red To Blue



On Wednesday, Democrats will pick up a Senate seat when former astronaut Mark Kelly is sworn in as a US senator for Arizona. Kelly defeated Republican Sen. Martha McSally last month. Other.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 44 minutes ago Mark Kelly To Be Sworn In Wednesday



On Wednesday, former astronaut Mark Kelly will be sworn in as a US senator for Arizona. According to CNN, Kelly defeated Republican Sen. Martha McSally in a special election by more than 78,000.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:27 Published 2 days ago Kelly plans Senate push for COVID aid



Working for bipartisan support Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 01:51 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Democrat Mark Kelly Sworn In As New Senator From Arizona The former astronaut's swearing in trims the Republican majority in the Senate to 52-48.

NPR 1 hour ago