Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

GOP Leader McDaniel Seeks 3rd Term With Trump's Backing

Newsmax Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee chairwoman, is launching her bid for a third two-year term heading the GOP's governing organization after the party's stronger-than-anticipated showing in November's election, even though President Donald Trump lost.In a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nigel Farage predicts ‘radical’ Trump second term [Video]

Nigel Farage predicts ‘radical’ Trump second term

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage says Donald Trump will have ‘nothing to fear’ in a second term, predicting that a more ‘radical’ and ‘unconstrained’ presidency will be like having his..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:07Published
RNC Chair Warns Straying, Mutinous Republicans They're 'Hurting Themselves' [Video]

RNC Chair Warns Straying, Mutinous Republicans They're 'Hurting Themselves'

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel on Sunday issued a warning to Republicans attempting to distance themselves from President Donald Trump. According to Business Insider, her comments..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published