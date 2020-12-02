Global  
 

U.S. coronavirus hospitalizations near 100,000

CBS News Wednesday, 2 December 2020
Hospitals are being hit by a tidal wave of new coronavirus cases, with predictions of it getting worse. Adriana Diaz reports on how the U.S. is at the precipice of 100,000 hospitalizations.
News video: Coronavirus Hospitalizations In Texas Exceed State Threshold 4 Days In A Row

Coronavirus Hospitalizations In Texas Exceed State Threshold 4 Days In A Row 02:35

 Health leaders like Dallas County Medical Society President Dr. Mark Casanova are closely watching the number of people being treated for Covid-19 in North Texas hospitals.

Adriana Diaz (journalist)

"We exploded the curve": How a Chicago jail slashed its COVID-19 cases

 With more than 5,000 inmates, Chicago's Cook County jail was once one of the worst coronavirus hotspots in the country. Before the state of Illinois grappled..
CBS News

Thanksgiving Day hospitalizations hit record high

 More than 90,000 people were hospitalized on Thanksgiving Day, and 32 states are seeing increases in new daily cases. Adriana Diaz reports.
CBS News

50 million people ignore advice, travel for holiday while thousands die from COVID-19

 More than 263,000 people in America have died from COVID-19. The CDC says that number could reach 321,000 the week before Christmas. Adriana Diaz reports.
CBS News

Hospitals anticipate surge in coronavirus cases after Thanksgiving

 Hospitals are working to make space for an expected post-Thanksgiving surge in coronavirus cases. Adriana Diaz reports.
CBS News

