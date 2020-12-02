U.S. coronavirus hospitalizations near 100,000
Hospitals are being hit by a tidal wave of new coronavirus cases, with predictions of it getting worse. Adriana Diaz reports on how the U.S. is at the precipice of 100,000 hospitalizations.
