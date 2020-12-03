Los Angeles County coronavirus surge could lead to ICU bed shortages
Los Angeles County health officials are warning that if the surge of new coronavirus cases continues, they fear some hospitals will run out of ICU beds in the next four weeks. CBS Los Angeles' Tom Wait reports.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Los Angeles County, California County in California, United States
U.S. vaccine nears, but deaths rising each day
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:52Published
L.A.'s New D.A. George Gascon Talks Kim Kardashian's Influence, Prison ReformKim Kardashian's influence can be a huge asset in rolling out transformative changes to L.A.'s criminal justice system ... so says new D.A. George Gascon, who's..
TMZ.com
10 Million Residents, 88 Jurisdictions, 1 Outdoor Dining BanFrustrated over an order to temporarily ban outdoor dining across Los Angeles County, many elected officials have fought back — with votes to form their own..
NYTimes.com
New L.A. County D.A. Wants to Meet with Kim Kardashian About Prison ReformKim Kardashian could have the new Los Angeles County D.A.'s ear when it comes to how to go about achieving prison reform, because the guy wants a face-to-face..
TMZ.com
Work-From-Home Scheme Targeting Latinas Netted $7 Million, U.S. SaysA federal lawsuit says that Moda Latina BZ, a Los Angeles County company, deceived consumers into thinking they could make up to $500 a week selling perfume,..
NYTimes.com
Intensive care unit Hospital ward that provides intensive care medicine
Man arrested in fatal shooting of 26-year-old ICU nurse who was driving to workNashville police announced Devaunte Lewis Hill, 21, had been arrested Friday in connection with the Dec. 3 fatal shooting of nurse Caitlyn Kaufman.
USATODAY.com
Remo D’souza suffers heart attack, admitted to ICU in Mumbai
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:15Published
FDA panel weighs whether to recommend Pfizer vaccine
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:19Published
KCBS-TV CBS TV station in Los Angeles
George Gascón sworn in as Los Angeles County district attorney, pledges sweeping changesNewly sworn-in George Gascón announced that county prosecutors will no longer seek cash bail for any misdemeanor or non-violent, non-serious felony offenses,..
CBS News
Sports legend Rafer Johnson has died at age 86Rafer Johnson, who won the decathlon at the 1960 Rome Olympics and helped subdue Robert F. Kennedy's assassin in 1968, died Wednesday at his home in the Sherman..
CBS News
Tom Waits American singer-songwriter and actor
Related videos from verified sources