Los Angeles County coronavirus surge could lead to ICU bed shortages

CBS News Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Los Angeles County health officials are warning that if the surge of new coronavirus cases continues, they fear some hospitals will run out of ICU beds in the next four weeks. CBS Los Angeles' Tom Wait reports.
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: 'I Hit My Wall': Redondo Beach Restaurant Continues Serving Diners Despite Restrictions

'I Hit My Wall': Redondo Beach Restaurant Continues Serving Diners Despite Restrictions 02:18

 Eat at Joes in Redondo Beach continued to offer outdoor dining for its customers Monday, despite a Los Angeles County order prohibiting the practice as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge.

