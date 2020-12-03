Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sports legend Rafer Johnson has died at age 86

CBS News Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Rafer Johnson, who won the decathlon at the 1960 Rome Olympics and helped subdue Robert F. Kennedy's assassin in 1968, died Wednesday at his home in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles, according to family friend Michael Roth. No cause of death was announced. He was 86. CBS Los Angeles reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rafer Johnson Rafer Johnson American decathlete and actor

Rafer Johnson, Winner of a Memorable Decathlon, Is Dead

 His triumphant performance at the 1960 Olympics was his farewell to track and field. He went on to become a good-will ambassador for the United States and a..
NYTimes.com

Olympic champion Rafer Johnson has died at age 86

 Johnson was among the world's greatest athletes from 1955 through his Olympic triumph in 1960, winning a national decathlon championship in 1956 and a silver..
CBS News

Robert F. Kennedy Robert F. Kennedy 20th-century American politician and brother of John F. Kennedy


1960 Summer Olympics 1960 Summer Olympics Games of the XVII Olympiad, celebrated in Rome in 1960


Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles Neighborhood of Los Angeles in California, United States

Rafer Johnson Dead at 86, Olympic Legend and American Hero

 Rafer Johnson -- a decorated Olympian and American hero -- has died, TMZ Sports has confirmed. He was 86. Johnson passed away Wednesday morning at his home in..
TMZ.com

Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

Actors Sue SAG-AFTRA Health Plan Over Changes in Insurance

 Ed Asner, a seven-time Emmy winner, is the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday; it includes nine other participants.
NYTimes.com

On This Day: 2 December 1999

 Romantic drama "The End of the Affair" premiered in Los Angeles. (Dec. 2)
 
USATODAY.com

Guess Who This Girl In Green Turned Into!

 Before this girl in green was making audiences laugh with her hilarious television roles, she was just another smiling sweetheart growing up in Los Angeles,..
TMZ.com

Laverne Cox and friend targeted in transphobic attack

 Laverne Cox, the actress and transgender activist, said she and a friend were targeted in a transphobic attack in a Los Angeles park over the weekend. She..
CBS News

KCBS-TV KCBS-TV CBS TV station in Los Angeles

Los Angeles County coronavirus surge could lead to ICU bed shortages

 Los Angeles County health officials are warning that if the surge of new coronavirus cases continues, they fear some hospitals will run out of ICU beds in the..
CBS News

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pleads guilty in criminal case

 Purdue Pharma pleaded guilty to three criminal charges, formally admitting its role in an opioid epidemic that has contributed to hundreds of thousands of deaths..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Texans legend Andre Johnson on DeAndre Hopkins trade: He didn't want to leave [Video]

Texans legend Andre Johnson on DeAndre Hopkins trade: He didn't want to leave

Sports Pulse: Andre Johnson on the latest updates from the Texans

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:59Published
This Day in History: Magic Johnson Announces He Has HIV (Saturday, November 7th) [Video]

This Day in History: Magic Johnson Announces He Has HIV (Saturday, November 7th)

This Day in History: , Magic Johnson Announces He Has HIV. November 7, 1991. Basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson stunned the world by announcing his sudden retirement from the Los Angeles..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published