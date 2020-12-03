Sports legend Rafer Johnson has died at age 86
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Rafer Johnson, who won the decathlon at the 1960 Rome Olympics and helped subdue Robert F. Kennedy's assassin in 1968, died Wednesday at his home in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles, according to family friend Michael Roth. No cause of death was announced. He was 86. CBS Los Angeles reports.
