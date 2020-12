Alaska search suspended after 6 go missing amid flooding, landslides: reports Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

A search for at least six missing people was suspended Wednesday evening after heavy rains triggered avalanches, landslides and flooding across southeast Alaska, according to reports. 👓 View full article

