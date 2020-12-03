Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lebron James Extends His Contract With LA Lakers

HNGN Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Lebron James Extends His Contract With LA LakersLOS ANGELES - The 4-time NBA champion LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers to defend their title in the upcoming NBA season, as his agent, the founder of Klutch Sports Group, Rich Paul shared the news to ESPN and multiple outlets on Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: What LeBron James' extension with the Lakers could mean for his future in the NBA

What LeBron James' extension with the Lakers could mean for his future in the NBA 01:14

 USA Today Sports' Jeff Zillgitt breaks down what LeBron's two-year extension with the Lakers means for his future in the NBA.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lebron Signs Two-Year Extension With Lakers [Video]

Lebron Signs Two-Year Extension With Lakers

LeBron James has reportedly signed a two-year, $85 million extension with the Lakers that will keep him in Los Angeles through the 2022-23 season

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 01:57Published
Colin Cowherd: LeBron plays prime-time game on Christmas Day for 17th year in a row; LeBron's Lakers deliver | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd: LeBron plays prime-time game on Christmas Day for 17th year in a row; LeBron's Lakers deliver | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd breaks down why he won't stop talking about LeBron James. Colin says LeBron constantly delivers and that is why he is playing the prime-time game on Christmas Day for the 17th year in a..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:47Published
LeBron James Shuts Down Attempted Trademark On 'King James' [Video]

LeBron James Shuts Down Attempted Trademark On 'King James'

LeBron James was famously crowned ”King James” as a teenage basketball phenom, but a cruise line attempted a coup by trademarking the nickname. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

LeBron James' contract extension makes it nearly impossible for Lakers to make space for Giannis Antetokounmpo

 Another team has made a possible pursuit of Giannis more difficult
CBS Sports

LeBron James Scores Big Payday After Resigning With Lakers To Play For Two More Seasons

 LeBron James is staying with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 35-year-old forward basketball player will be back with the 2020 NBA Finals Champions after signing a...
Just Jared

LeBron James, Lakers agree to two-year, $85 million contract extension

 Contract extension keeps LeBron James with Lakers through 2022-23 season, and his son Bronny will graduate in 2023 – and possibly be draft eligible.
USATODAY.com