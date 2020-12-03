Lebron James Extends His Contract With LA Lakers
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES - The 4-time NBA champion LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers to defend their title in the upcoming NBA season, as his agent, the founder of Klutch Sports Group, Rich Paul shared the news to ESPN and multiple outlets on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES - The 4-time NBA champion LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers to defend their title in the upcoming NBA season, as his agent, the founder of Klutch Sports Group, Rich Paul shared the news to ESPN and multiple outlets on Wednesday.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources