You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources President Trump Releases Video Explaining Election Grievances



President Donald Trump has released a 46 minute video basically going through his grievances about an election he says was stolen - an election that his own attorney general said did not have.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:10 Published 9 hours ago Trump to Award Lou Holtz Presidential Medal of Freedom



Trump to Award Lou Holtz Presidential Medal of Freedom. The famed Notre Dame football coach will receive the medal on Thursday. America recognizes Lou Holtz as one of the greatest football coaches.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:07 Published 10 hours ago Michael Flynn: President Trump, Please Suspend The Constitution And Declare Martial Law



Former national security advisor Michael Flynn shared an ad from a right-wing activist group on Twitter on Tuesday. The group is calling on President Donald Trump to invoke martial law, to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:48 Published 10 hours ago