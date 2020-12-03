Coronavirus updates: CDC director warns of 450K deaths by February; California again breaks daily case record; 48 NBA players test positive

It's Handcuffs For Couple Who Boarded Plane Knowing They Both Had COVID-19



Two Hawaii residents were arrested Sunday after getting on a flight home from San Francisco. According to Newser, the man and woman, both 46, boarded the plane knowing they were infected with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The pair were traveling with a child. Police said the couple placed other passengers in 'danger of death' by taking the flight after testing positive. They were charged with reckless endangerment and were released after posting $1,000 bail each.

