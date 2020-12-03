Coronavirus updates: CDC director warns of 450K deaths by February; California again breaks daily case record; 48 NBA players test positive
NBA says 48 players have tested positive for virus. Hawaii couple arrested for traveling after positive COVID test. 273K U.S. deaths. Latest news.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency
CDC director warns the nation may face the "most difficult time" in it's public health history this winterThe director of the CDC is warning this winter could be the "most difficult time" in the nation's public health history. Hospitals are being overwhelmed as new..
CBS News
Former HHS Secretary weighs in on CDC vaccine recommendationsKathleen Sebelius, the Health and Human Services Secretary under President Obama, joins CBSN to talk about the CDC advisory group's recent recommendations on who..
CBS News
Florida officials anticipate initial coronavirus vaccine shipment will be small
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:09Published
CDC shortens quarantine period; warns against travel
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:30Published
California State of the United States of America
WWII veteran, at 101, recalls Pearl Harbor attackThe pandemic is preventing Pearl Harbor survivors from attending an annual ceremony remembering victims in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack. WWII veteran Mickey Ganitch,..
USATODAY.com
In California: Prisons report record high COVID-19 infections. And porpoises bounce back.Plus: Oakland bans natural gas in new residential and commercial buildings. LeBron signs a contract extension with the Lakers. And porpoises bounce..
USATODAY.com
Pelosi continues Capitol Christmas Tree traditionThe 2020 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is lit after a ceremony on the West Front of Capitol Hill in Washington, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California..
USATODAY.com
California city keeps outdoor dining as virus spikesThe city of Pasadena has kept outdoor dining open despite Los Angeles County restricting restaurants to takeout to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. A surge..
USATODAY.com
National Basketball Association North American professional sports league
Forty-eight players test positive for COVID-19 as league gears up for new season
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:32Published
48 NBA players positive for COVID-19 in first week of testingThe league did not disclose the names of players who tested positive.
CBS News
48 NBA Players Test Positive For COVID-19 At Start Of 2020-21 SeasonNo bubble, mo' problems. The NBA says 48 out of 546 players have tested positive for COVID-19 in its first round of testing for the 2020-21 season. Yeah ... not..
TMZ.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Second COVID-19 wave sweeps Brazil, overwhelming hospitals
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:15Published
Hawaii State in the United States
US couple arrested for boarding flight while knowingly Covid positiveA US couple from Hawaii has been arrested and charged with second-degree reckless endangerment for boarding a flight despite knowing they were Covid-19 positive,..
WorldNews
It's Handcuffs For Couple Who Boarded Plane Knowing They Both Had COVID-19
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Hawaii’s Freshwater Leaks to the Ocean Through Underground RiversIf the water could be pumped to the surface, it could help alleviate shortages on the island.
NYTimes.com
Marshawn Lynch Goes Feast Mode, Hands Out Turkeys In HawaiiHow do you get 200 turkeys to people in need in Hawaii? HAND 'EM TO MARSHAWN! The ex-NFL star grabbed his Beast Mode shorts, some PPE and a few friends -- and..
TMZ.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources