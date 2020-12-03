Global  
 

Coronavirus updates: CDC director warns of 450K deaths by February; California again breaks daily case record; 48 NBA players test positive

USATODAY.com Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
NBA says 48 players have tested positive for virus. Hawaii couple arrested for traveling after positive COVID test. 273K U.S. deaths. Latest news.
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: 48 NBA players have COVID-19 before season starts

48 NBA players have COVID-19 before season starts 01:16

 Forty-eight NBA players tested positive for COVID-19, the league said on Wednesday, as players returned to their team's home markets for the start of the 2020-21 season on Dec. 22. Bryan Wood reports.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency

CDC director warns the nation may face the "most difficult time" in it's public health history this winter

 The director of the CDC is warning this winter could be the "most difficult time" in the nation's public health history. Hospitals are being overwhelmed as new..
CBS News

Former HHS Secretary weighs in on CDC vaccine recommendations

 Kathleen Sebelius, the Health and Human Services Secretary under President Obama, joins CBSN to talk about the CDC advisory group's recent recommendations on who..
CBS News
Florida officials anticipate initial coronavirus vaccine shipment will be small [Video]

Florida officials anticipate initial coronavirus vaccine shipment will be small

Specific details are now emerging on how Florida will handle its first allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine. It comes a day after a CDC panel recommended nursing homes and healthcare workers take priority.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:09
CDC shortens quarantine period; warns against travel [Video]

CDC shortens quarantine period; warns against travel

[NFA] The CDC on Wednesday said it was recommending shorter self-quarantine periods after potential exposure to the coronavirus of seven days with a negative test and 10 days without a test. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:30

California California State of the United States of America

WWII veteran, at 101, recalls Pearl Harbor attack

 The pandemic is preventing Pearl Harbor survivors from attending an annual ceremony remembering victims in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack. WWII veteran Mickey Ganitch,..
USATODAY.com

In California: Prisons report record high COVID-19 infections. And porpoises bounce back.

 Plus: Oakland bans natural gas in new residential and commercial buildings. LeBron signs a contract extension with the Lakers. And porpoises bounce..
USATODAY.com

Pelosi continues Capitol Christmas Tree tradition

 The 2020 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is lit after a ceremony on the West Front of Capitol Hill in Washington, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California..
USATODAY.com

California city keeps outdoor dining as virus spikes

 The city of Pasadena has kept outdoor dining open despite Los Angeles County restricting restaurants to takeout to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. A surge..
USATODAY.com

National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

Forty-eight players test positive for COVID-19 as league gears up for new season [Video]

Forty-eight players test positive for COVID-19 as league gears up for new season

Forty-eight NBA players tested positive for COVID-19 as teams gear up for the start of the 2020-21 season on December 22.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:32

48 NBA players positive for COVID-19 in first week of testing

 The league did not disclose the names of players who tested positive.
CBS News

48 NBA Players Test Positive For COVID-19 At Start Of 2020-21 Season

 No bubble, mo' problems. The NBA says 48 out of 546 players have tested positive for COVID-19 in its first round of testing for the 2020-21 season. Yeah ... not..
TMZ.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Second COVID-19 wave sweeps Brazil, overwhelming hospitals [Video]

Second COVID-19 wave sweeps Brazil, overwhelming hospitals

Hospitals in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro are filling fast, as cases and deaths rise again

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:15

Hawaii Hawaii State in the United States

US couple arrested for boarding flight while knowingly Covid positive

 A US couple from Hawaii has been arrested and charged with second-degree reckless endangerment for boarding a flight despite knowing they were Covid-19 positive,..
WorldNews
It's Handcuffs For Couple Who Boarded Plane Knowing They Both Had COVID-19 [Video]

It's Handcuffs For Couple Who Boarded Plane Knowing They Both Had COVID-19

Two Hawaii residents were arrested Sunday after getting on a flight home from San Francisco. According to Newser, the man and woman, both 46, boarded the plane knowing they were infected with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The pair were traveling with a child. Police said the couple placed other passengers in 'danger of death' by taking the flight after testing positive. They were charged with reckless endangerment and were released after posting $1,000 bail each.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34

Hawaii’s Freshwater Leaks to the Ocean Through Underground Rivers

 If the water could be pumped to the surface, it could help alleviate shortages on the island.
NYTimes.com

Marshawn Lynch Goes Feast Mode, Hands Out Turkeys In Hawaii

 How do you get 200 turkeys to people in need in Hawaii? HAND 'EM TO MARSHAWN! The ex-NFL star grabbed his Beast Mode shorts, some PPE and a few friends -- and..
TMZ.com

