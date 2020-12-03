‘Morning Joe’ Rips Kayleigh McEnany’s White House Christmas Party Defense: ‘What Is This, 8th Grade?’ Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )





“This White House, you know what they’re doing? They’re having Christmas parties. They’re having more superspreader events. You got Mike Pompeo out there having parties. You got the White House having parties. Really?” demanded Brzezinski.



She went on, “And when the White House is asked about this, this Kayleigh individual — who calls herself a press secretary or whatever she is — says in response, ‘Oh, you can loot and you can protest — we can have Christmas parties.’ What is this, eighth grade? Are all of you in eighth grade? You’re making a mockery of the health of the American citizens, the people who voted for you and the people who didn’t vote for you.”



*Also Read:* Melania Trump Shows Off White House Christmas Decorations - Including a Hospital and a Fox (Video)



On Wednesday, McEnany did defend the White House’s indoor Christmas parties by bringing up the mostly outdoor protests that have happened nationwide amid the ongoing pandemic — though most of the protests over police brutality occurred during the summer, before coronavirus cases and deaths exploded throughout the country to the current record numbers.



Brzezinski spent a chunk of time on Thursday lambasting the Trump administration for its coronavirus response well beyond Christmas parties, too.



“For this president, for his task force, for Republicans in the Senate, for people who worked in the administration, it was all laid out for you. Literally, you had to work hard to do this badly,” she said, targeting Trump’s “weak, feckless, obsequious, self-serving staff and cabinet members who refused to step up and do what’s right for this country.”



She added, “All of this happening because of the worst leadership I’ve seen in my lifetime. … We know he’s trying not to lead. We know he’s going to try to have his own little party during the inauguration because he’s a big baby. But he’s killing people.”







All Of This Is Happening b/c Of The Worst Leadership Of Our Lifetime. Day By Day By Day His Leadership Is Leading To DEATH . 274,070 DEAD & You Know What The #WhiteHouse Is Doing ?, Throwing #Christmas Party's.



— (@HollywoodBlvd1) December 3, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



'Morning Joe' Compares Trump Legal Team to '70s-Era Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 'They Just Can't Win'



Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy Thinks His Pro-Trump Audience Is 'Stupid,' NY Times Columnist Says



Melania Trump Shows Off White House Christmas Decorations – Including a Hospital and a Fox (Video) “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski went off on the White House’s coronavirus pandemic response Thursday morning, specifically singling out the administration’s ongoing, in-person Christmas parties and its defense of those celebrations. Brzezinski targeted White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, suggesting she’s acting like a middle-schooler in her defense of parties.“This White House, you know what they’re doing? They’re having Christmas parties. They’re having more superspreader events. You got Mike Pompeo out there having parties. You got the White House having parties. Really?” demanded Brzezinski.She went on, “And when the White House is asked about this, this Kayleigh individual — who calls herself a press secretary or whatever she is — says in response, ‘Oh, you can loot and you can protest — we can have Christmas parties.’ What is this, eighth grade? Are all of you in eighth grade? You’re making a mockery of the health of the American citizens, the people who voted for you and the people who didn’t vote for you.”*Also Read:* Melania Trump Shows Off White House Christmas Decorations - Including a Hospital and a Fox (Video)On Wednesday, McEnany did defend the White House’s indoor Christmas parties by bringing up the mostly outdoor protests that have happened nationwide amid the ongoing pandemic — though most of the protests over police brutality occurred during the summer, before coronavirus cases and deaths exploded throughout the country to the current record numbers.Brzezinski spent a chunk of time on Thursday lambasting the Trump administration for its coronavirus response well beyond Christmas parties, too.“For this president, for his task force, for Republicans in the Senate, for people who worked in the administration, it was all laid out for you. Literally, you had to work hard to do this badly,” she said, targeting Trump’s “weak, feckless, obsequious, self-serving staff and cabinet members who refused to step up and do what’s right for this country.”She added, “All of this happening because of the worst leadership I’ve seen in my lifetime. … We know he’s trying not to lead. We know he’s going to try to have his own little party during the inauguration because he’s a big baby. But he’s killing people.”All Of This Is Happening b/c Of The Worst Leadership Of Our Lifetime. Day By Day By Day His Leadership Is Leading To DEATH . 274,070 DEAD & You Know What The #WhiteHouse Is Doing ?, Throwing #Christmas Party's. [email protected] #MorningJoe #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/fyQ7Tml01h— (@HollywoodBlvd1) December 3, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*'Morning Joe' Compares Trump Legal Team to '70s-Era Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 'They Just Can't Win'Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy Thinks His Pro-Trump Audience Is 'Stupid,' NY Times Columnist SaysMelania Trump Shows Off White House Christmas Decorations – Including a Hospital and a Fox (Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: nypost - Published 20 hours ago Trump teases 2024 run at White House Christmas party 00:35 Trump teases 2024 run at White House Christmas party You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'If you can loot... you can also go to a Christmas party'- McEnany



When asked by a reporter on Wednesday if the White House was setting a good example by holding in-person holiday parties during a pandemic, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said "if you can.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:50 Published 19 hours ago Trump And Trump's Mouthpieces Uncharacteristically Silent



As far as press conferences go, in and around the White House, it's been mighty quiet ever since the press began referring to Joe Biden as 'President-Elect.' CNN reports while President Donald Trump.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 2 weeks ago

