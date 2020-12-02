How to Watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

Trending: Rockefeller Christmas Tree



The Christmas tree in the Rockefeller Center Plaza has been officially lit, signaling the start of the Christmas season. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:31 Published 2 hours ago

Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lights Up New York City Night



The lights didn't stay on for long, but will be on every day through the new year from 6 a.m. until midnight. CBS2's Ali Bauman has more on the annual tradition, which was a lot different this year due.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:29 Published 11 hours ago