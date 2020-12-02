Margot Robbie in Talks to Replace Emma Stone in Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’

Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Emma Stone has exited the cast of Damien Chazelle’s Old Hollywood epic “Babylon” at Paramount Pictures, and Margot Robbie is in early discussions to replace Stone in the film, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.



Robbie would reunite with her co-star from “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” Brad Pitt on the film, who remains attached as the film is still moving forward.



Stone exited “Babylon” due to a scheduling conflict.



Paramount currently has the film slated for a Christmas Day release in 2021, but the film was meant to shoot in Los Angeles prior to the COVID-19 pandemic so it’s unclear whether that date will hold.



While plot details are still being kept under wraps, the film is reportedly a period drama set in the late 1920s and early ’30s in Hollywood at the turn in the movie industry between silents and talkies.



“Babylon” will be produced by Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe, Marc Platt and Tobey Maguire.



“Babylon” is Chazelle’s follow-up to his feature “First Man,” which starred Ryan Gosling in a biopic about the first man on the moon Neil Armstrong.



Robbie is keeping busy after starring in both “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” and “Bombshell” from last year. This year she appeared in “Birds of Prey” and produced “Promising Young Woman” with Carey Mulligan. She’s also attached to star in David O. Russell’s next film, in the new “The Suicide Squad” from director James Gunn and the live-action “Barbie” film.



Robbie is represented by CAA, Management 360 and Aran Michael Management.



Deadline first reported the news.



