Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bond Fire explodes thousands of acres overnight in Southern California, forces mandatory evacuations

CBS News Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
The so-called "Bond Fire" erupted in Silverado Canyon overnight, forcing thousands of residents in the area to flee. Jonathan Vigliotti reports from the devastating scene.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Bond Fire Triggers Mandatory Evacuations Near Irvine

Bond Fire Triggers Mandatory Evacuations Near Irvine 02:41

 A 3,600-acre wildfire broke out in Silverado Canyon east of Irvine late Wednesday night amid gusty Santa Ana winds, forcing hundreds of people to flee their homes. Tina Patel reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Southern California Southern California Place in California, United States

Soccer Olympian is now a doctor treating coronavirus patients

 Former U.S. Women's National Team defender Rachel Buehler Van Hollebeke is now on the front lines helping treat coronavirus patients as a doctor in residence in..
CBS News

AP Top Stories November 27 A

 Here's the latest for Friday November 27th: Trump says he'll leave if he loses the Electoral College; Fire danger prompts Southern California blackouts; Small..
USATODAY.com

Pac-12 cancels Colorado-Southern California game

 The Trojans did not meet the minimum number of scholarship players available at a specific position. Colorado will host San Diego State instead.
USATODAY.com

Fire danger, possible blackouts in Southern Calif.

 Red flag warnings of extreme fire danger go into effect on Thanksgiving for much of Southern California as Santa Ana winds develop, forecasters said. Electricity..
USATODAY.com

Silverado Canyon Silverado Canyon


Jonathan Vigliotti American news presenter

Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page announces he is transgender

 The Oscar-nominated star of the movie "Juno" said he is transgender. Formerly known as Ellen, Elliott Page announced that he's ready to pursue his authentic..
CBS News

Fears mount of post-holiday coronavirus surge

 Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, health officials are warning travelers who visited family and friends over the holiday to assume they have been infected..
CBS News

The Disappearance of Kristin Smart

 A college student goes missing and a podcaster turns up the heat to solve the case. "48 Hours" tracks down the prime suspect. CBS News correspondent Jonathan..
CBS News

"48 Hours" investigates college freshman's disappearance after podcast brings more attention to case

 A popular podcast has heated up a case about a college freshman that vanished after attending a party at California Polytechnic State University in 1996. Police..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Silverado Canyon fire grows to 3600 acres [Video]

Silverado Canyon fire grows to 3600 acres

We want to start with some breaking news out of southern California. This is a live look at the Bond fire in Silverado Canyon in Orange County. The fire grew from 7 acres to 3600 acres overnight.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:56Published
Bond Fire Erupts In Silverado Canyon East Of Irvine, Evacuations Ordered [Video]

Bond Fire Erupts In Silverado Canyon East Of Irvine, Evacuations Ordered

A 2,000-acre wildfire broke out in Silverado Canyon east of Irvine late Wednesday night amid gusty Santa Ana winds, forcing hundreds of people to flee their homes.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:37Published
Evacuations underway as flash floods hit India amid Cyclone Nivar [Video]

Evacuations underway as flash floods hit India amid Cyclone Nivar

Fire departments and police forces in India's Tamil Nadu joined together to help with evacuations after the region has been hit with flash floods as Cyclone Nivar wreaks havoc.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:59Published