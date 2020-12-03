MTV and VH1 Commit $250 Million to Grow Content From BIPOC and Women Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Group on Tuesday announced a commitment of $250 million over the next three years to fuel the growth of content led and produced by BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color) and women-owned and operated production companies.



According to a press release, as part of this newly formed Studio, MTV Entertainment — whose portfolio includes MTV and VH1 — will provide funding, production infrastructure, services and staff to foster new creative, formats and ideas that will fuel the unscripted content needs of today and tomorrow.



Unscripted executive producers Lashan Browning and Adam Gonzalez were brought in house last year to pilot the Group’s initiative. They have already been producing and creating unscripted content and will form their own respective third-party production ventures with an equity investment made by MTV Entertainment.



*Also Read:* What Kamala Harris Means for Diversity and Inclusion in Hollywood



Browning, who began her career working for Spike Lee and went on to become an integral part of the start-up team for Oxygen, EP’d the previous season of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” and “Cartel Crew.” Gonzalez executive produced VH1’s “Teyana & Iman,” “America’s Next Top Model” and “Mob Wives,” where he first worked with MTV Entertainment’s Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer.



“As a former showrunner, this endeavor is something very close to my heart,” said Diaz. “Having come up on the production side where this kind of pipeline didn’t exist, it is a great privilege to help launch a new generation of creative powerhouses into production ownership.”



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



AMC Networks Names Aisha Thomas-Petit Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer



Anita Hill Study Finds Less Than Half of Hollywood Workers Believe Industry Leaders Care About Diversity and Inclusion



Study: Onscreen Diversity Boosts Movie Attendance – Even When Portrayal Is Negative ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Group on Tuesday announced a commitment of $250 million over the next three years to fuel the growth of content led and produced by BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color) and women-owned and operated production companies.According to a press release, as part of this newly formed Studio, MTV Entertainment — whose portfolio includes MTV and VH1 — will provide funding, production infrastructure, services and staff to foster new creative, formats and ideas that will fuel the unscripted content needs of today and tomorrow.Unscripted executive producers Lashan Browning and Adam Gonzalez were brought in house last year to pilot the Group’s initiative. They have already been producing and creating unscripted content and will form their own respective third-party production ventures with an equity investment made by MTV Entertainment.*Also Read:* What Kamala Harris Means for Diversity and Inclusion in HollywoodBrowning, who began her career working for Spike Lee and went on to become an integral part of the start-up team for Oxygen, EP’d the previous season of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” and “Cartel Crew.” Gonzalez executive produced VH1’s “Teyana & Iman,” “America’s Next Top Model” and “Mob Wives,” where he first worked with MTV Entertainment’s Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer.“As a former showrunner, this endeavor is something very close to my heart,” said Diaz. “Having come up on the production side where this kind of pipeline didn’t exist, it is a great privilege to help launch a new generation of creative powerhouses into production ownership.”*Related stories from TheWrap:*AMC Networks Names Aisha Thomas-Petit Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion OfficerAnita Hill Study Finds Less Than Half of Hollywood Workers Believe Industry Leaders Care About Diversity and InclusionStudy: Onscreen Diversity Boosts Movie Attendance – Even When Portrayal Is Negative 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

