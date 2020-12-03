Global  
 

Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyer to seek dismissal of some Kenosha shooting charges in Thursday hearing

USATODAY.com Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
A lawyer for Kyle Rittenhouse says there is no legal basis for 2 of the 6 charges against his client and will ask a judge to dismiss them Thursday.
 
