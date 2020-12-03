Global  
 

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Details Behind Divorce

Newsmax Thursday, 3 December 2020
Kelly Clarkson is finally revealing details about why she filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock after seven years of marriage. The pop icon opened up about the split while chatting with author Glennon Doyle on Tuesday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." "The hardest...
News video: Kelly Clarkson details most 'horrible' part of her divorce

