3 former presidents say they'd take COVID-19 vaccine on camera

Former Presidents Obama, Bush
and Clinton Volunteer to Get
COVID-19 Vaccine on Camera.
Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are
stepping forward to publicly promote the COVID-19 vaccine. .
All three of the former presidents have
volunteered to receive their vaccines on
camera once the...
Just hours after good news of a promising vaccine rolled in, the Biden-Harris trasition team today announced appointees to its covid-19 advisory board. According to the Washington Post, at least two of..
Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton say they're willing to get a coronavirus vaccine when it's available in a public setting to... Newsmax Also reported by •Upworthy •USATODAY.com •CBS News