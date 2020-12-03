Supreme Court Sides With Challenge to California's COVID-19 Religious Service Curbs
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a blow to California Governor Gavin Newsom's pandemic-related ban on indoor religious services, siding with a church that defied the policy and challenged it as unconstitutional religious discrimination. The decision followed a...
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, publicly urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to hear the expedited appeal of a case challenging the election results in Pennsylvania, saying the matter "raises serious legal issues." Katie Johnston reports.
Pope Francis spoke out against people who protested coronavirus lockdowns, says Business Insider.
"Looking to the common good is much more than the sum of what is good for individuals," he wrote.
The..