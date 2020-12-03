Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kyle Rittenhouse to stand trial on all 6 counts related to fatal Kenosha protest shooting

FOXNews.com Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
A judge on Thursday ruled that Kyle Rittenhouse will stand trial on all six counts, including charges related to the two men shot to death, and a third wounded during a protest in Kenosha, Wisc. in August.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Accused Kenosha Gunman Kyle Rittenhouse Freed, Poses For Photo With Actor Ricky Schroder [Video]

Accused Kenosha Gunman Kyle Rittenhouse Freed, Poses For Photo With Actor Ricky Schroder

Accused Kenosha gunman Kyle Rittenhouse walked out of jail Friday on a $2 million bond. He was seen in a photo hours later flanked by his lawyer and actor Ricky Schroder, who helped get the teen out of..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:33Published
Man Charged With Buying Rifle Used By Kyle Rittenhouse In Kenosha Protests To Stand Trial [Video]

Man Charged With Buying Rifle Used By Kyle Rittenhouse In Kenosha Protests To Stand Trial

The man charged with buying the rifle used by Kyle Rittenhouse during deadly protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will stand trial.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:17Published
Police release photos showing the rifle Rittenhouse allegedly used in Kenosha shooting [Video]

Police release photos showing the rifle Rittenhouse allegedly used in Kenosha shooting

The Antioch Police Department has released new photos showing the rifle Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly used to shoot and kill two protesters in Kenosha.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:33Published