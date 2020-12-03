Kyle Rittenhouse to stand trial on all 6 counts related to fatal Kenosha protest shooting
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
A judge on Thursday ruled that Kyle Rittenhouse will stand trial on all six counts, including charges related to the two men shot to death, and a third wounded during a protest in Kenosha, Wisc. in August.
