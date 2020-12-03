Global  
 

Hillary Clinton Wants Biden to Award Medal of Freedom to Dolly Parton

Newsmax Thursday, 3 December 2020
Hillary Clinton is urging Joe Biden to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to legendary entertainer Dolly Parton. "@JoeBiden, please get this done," she tweeted Wednesday. Clinton linked to a CNN story about former President Barack Obama wishing he had awarded Parton the...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
News video: Barack Obama wishes he'd awarded Dolly Parton Presidential Medal of Freedom

Barack Obama wishes he'd awarded Dolly Parton Presidential Medal of Freedom 00:40

 Former U.S. leader Barack Obama regrets not awarding Dolly Parton the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his time in office, because she "deserves" the prestigious honour for all her humanitarian work.

