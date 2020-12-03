Hillary Clinton Wants Biden to Award Medal of Freedom to Dolly Parton
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () Hillary Clinton is urging Joe Biden to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to legendary entertainer Dolly Parton. "@JoeBiden, please get this done," she tweeted Wednesday. Clinton linked to a CNN story about former President Barack Obama wishing he had awarded Parton the...
