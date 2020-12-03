Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pompeo, State Department Hosting Events While COVID-19 Spikes

Newsmax Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seems to be flouting his department's own COVID-19 guidelines with at least a dozen in-person holiday events scheduled in the coming weeks, including a ''Diplomacy at Home for the Holidays'' party that 900 people have been invited to, reports...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Washington State Launches COVID-19 Tracing App

Washington State Launches COVID-19 Tracing App 00:39

 A new app launched by the Washington State Department of Health. It was developed in conjunction with the University of Washington. The app seeks to notify users if they have been exposed to COVID-19. It is a voluntary, data-secure app and is seen as a complementary tool for testing and contact...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,480 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths [Video]

Mississippi State Department of Health reports 2,480 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,480 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths across the state.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
Coronavirus cases trending in opposite directions in local counties [Video]

Coronavirus cases trending in opposite directions in local counties

COVID-19 is spreading at an alarming rate state and nationwide, according to experts. Locally, two Tri-State counties are seeing numbers trend in opposite directions.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:52Published
Mississippi Department of Health reports 1,485 new COVID-19 cases and one new death [Video]

Mississippi Department of Health reports 1,485 new COVID-19 cases and one new death

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,485 new COVID-19 cases and one new death across the state.

Credit: WXXVPublished