Pompeo, State Department Hosting Events While COVID-19 Spikes
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seems to be flouting his department's own COVID-19 guidelines with at least a dozen in-person holiday events scheduled in the coming weeks, including a ''Diplomacy at Home for the Holidays'' party that 900 people have been invited to, reports...
A new app launched by the Washington State Department of Health. It was developed in conjunction with the University of Washington. The app seeks to notify users if they have been exposed to COVID-19. It is a voluntary, data-secure app and is seen as a complementary tool for testing and contact...