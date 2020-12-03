Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AP Top Stories December 3 P

USATODAY.com Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Here's the latest for Thursday December 3rd: President-elect Biden faces questions about border wall; American Airlines plans to fly 737 Max by end of December; Italians prepare for holiday restrictions; Parents send care packages to college students.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Financial Focus for December 3

Financial Focus for December 3 01:24

 Financial Focus for December 3, Bitcoin seeing an increase in value this year.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

NAACP president urges Biden to "save the morality of this nation"

 "We have to save the morality of this nation and make sure that the historical and decades-long caste system, the racism, is done away with," NAACP President..
CBS News

U.S. sees deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic so far

 Wednesday was the single deadliest day for the U.S. since the coronavirus pandemic began. CBS News' David Begnaud has more on the toll nationwide, and Dr...
CBS News

Intel chief says Biden now getting "all of the same intelligence" as Trump

 Ratcliffe told CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge that Biden and Harris are "receiving full classified briefings."
CBS News

Health officials lay out wish list for Biden administration: Restore the CDC, prioritize health across the globe

 In The Lancet, the authors ask the incoming Biden-Harris administration to prioritize public health, including rejoining WHO and restoring the CDC.
USATODAY.com

American Airlines Major airline of the United States; founding member of Oneworld

American Airlines' 737 Max returns to the skies

 American Airlines is taking its long-grounded Boeing 737 Max jets out of storage, updating key flight-control software, and flying the planes in preparation for..
USATODAY.com

Boeing 737 Max will return to service by end of year

 The Boeing 737 Max will return to service after being grounded for 20 months. Kris Van Cleave rode on a demonstration flight with passengers, such as American..
CBS News

Boeing 737 Max completes 1st passenger flight since grounding

 It will be weeks until regularly scheduled passenger service begins, but American Airlines plans to fly the 737 Max with passengers by the end of the year.
CBS News

Boeing 737 Max takes 1st passenger flight in nearly 2 years

 Wednesday was a big day for American Airlines and Boeing, as it was the first time since March 2019 that passengers flew on a 737 Max. The jetliner had been..
CBS News

Italians Italians Nation and ethnic group native to Italy

Growing number of Italians hesitant about taking COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Growing number of Italians hesitant about taking COVID-19 vaccine

Although the Italian government says it won't make a COVID-19 vaccine compulsory - there is growing hesitation among Italians over its safety.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:14Published

Champions League: Sloppy Liverpool beaten at home by Atalanta

 LIVERPOOL: admitted Liverpool could have no complaints after they wasted a chance to book their place in the last 16 as Atalanta earned a shock 2-0 win at..
WorldNews

PM Giuseppe Conte tells Italians to avoid skiing at Christmas due to Covid-19 risk

 ROME: Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has warned Italians not to ski during the Christmas holidays to help curb a second wave of the new coronavirus pandemic that..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

ABC 10News at 11am Top Stories [Video]

ABC 10News at 11am Top Stories

News headlines for Thursday, December 3, 2020 from ABC 10News

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 14:16Published
Unemployment number for beginning of December [Video]

Unemployment number for beginning of December

712,000 Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week. That's 75,000 fewer than the previous week.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:19Published
Selfless teenage boy spends lockdown collecting empty crisps packets - in order to make sleeping bags for the homeless [Video]

Selfless teenage boy spends lockdown collecting empty crisps packets - in order to make sleeping bags for the homeless

A selfless teenager has spent his lockdown collecting hundreds of empty crisps packets - in order to make SLEEPING BAGS for the homeless.Army cadet Rhyder Cameron-Wickes, 16, has been keeping himself..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:48Published

Related news from verified sources

AP Top Stories December 3 P

 Here's the latest for Thursday December 3rd: President-elect Biden faces questions about border wall; American Airlines plans to fly 737 Max by end of December;...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Mid-Day

Growing number of Italians hesitant about taking COVID-19 vaccine

 Although the Italian government says it won't make a COVID-19 vaccine compulsory - there is growing hesitation among Italians over its safety.
euronews

Ferrari 488 GTE AF CORSE 51 Is the Full Name of the Newest LEGO Technic Toy

Ferrari 488 GTE AF CORSE 51 Is the Full Name of the Newest LEGO Technic Toy Ferrari is not exactly an easy-going company. For some reason, the Italians believe everyone is out to get them (or at least to get something from them) and...
autoevolution