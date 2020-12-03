AP Top Stories December 3 P
Here's the latest for Thursday December 3rd: President-elect Biden faces questions about border wall; American Airlines plans to fly 737 Max by end of December; Italians prepare for holiday restrictions; Parents send care packages to college students.
NAACP president urges Biden to "save the morality of this nation""We have to save the morality of this nation and make sure that the historical and decades-long caste system, the racism, is done away with," NAACP President..
CBS News
U.S. sees deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic so farWednesday was the single deadliest day for the U.S. since the coronavirus pandemic began. CBS News' David Begnaud has more on the toll nationwide, and Dr...
CBS News
Intel chief says Biden now getting "all of the same intelligence" as TrumpRatcliffe told CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge that Biden and Harris are "receiving full classified briefings."
CBS News
Health officials lay out wish list for Biden administration: Restore the CDC, prioritize health across the globeIn The Lancet, the authors ask the incoming Biden-Harris administration to prioritize public health, including rejoining WHO and restoring the CDC.
USATODAY.com
American Airlines' 737 Max returns to the skiesAmerican Airlines is taking its long-grounded Boeing 737 Max jets out of storage, updating key flight-control software, and flying the planes in preparation for..
USATODAY.com
Boeing 737 Max will return to service by end of yearThe Boeing 737 Max will return to service after being grounded for 20 months. Kris Van Cleave rode on a demonstration flight with passengers, such as American..
CBS News
Boeing 737 Max completes 1st passenger flight since groundingIt will be weeks until regularly scheduled passenger service begins, but American Airlines plans to fly the 737 Max with passengers by the end of the year.
CBS News
Boeing 737 Max takes 1st passenger flight in nearly 2 yearsWednesday was a big day for American Airlines and Boeing, as it was the first time since March 2019 that passengers flew on a 737 Max. The jetliner had been..
CBS News
Growing number of Italians hesitant about taking COVID-19 vaccine
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:14Published
Champions League: Sloppy Liverpool beaten at home by AtalantaLIVERPOOL: admitted Liverpool could have no complaints after they wasted a chance to book their place in the last 16 as Atalanta earned a shock 2-0 win at..
WorldNews
PM Giuseppe Conte tells Italians to avoid skiing at Christmas due to Covid-19 riskROME: Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has warned Italians not to ski during the Christmas holidays to help curb a second wave of the new coronavirus pandemic that..
WorldNews
