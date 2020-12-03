California governor to impose regional stay-at-home orders
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the state will impose regional stay-at-home orders based on local ICU capacity. The decision comes as coronavirus cases are surging both in California and across the nation. Watch Newsom's remarks here.
