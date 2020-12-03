Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California governor to impose regional stay-at-home orders

CBS News Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the state will impose regional stay-at-home orders based on local ICU capacity. The decision comes as coronavirus cases are surging both in California and across the nation. Watch Newsom's remarks here.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: California at a COVID-19 'tipping point'

California at a COVID-19 'tipping point' 02:24

 California's governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday the state was at a "tipping point" in the COVID-19 pandemic that would soon overwhelm hospitals as political leaders nationwide struggle to hold back the latest surge. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gavin Newsom Gavin Newsom 40th Governor of California

Watch Live: California governor speaks; Stay-home order considered

 Newsom warned this week he would take "drastic action" if COVID-19 numbers didn't improve.
CBS News

California's governor warns of "drastic actions" as coronavirus infections surge

 California Governor Gavin Newsom is warning of "drastic actions" to curb a growing surge surge in new coronavirus infections. Hospitalizations have increased by..
CBS News

Coronavirus updates: Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida schools to stay open in 2021; Alaska's largest city tightens restrictions; 268K US death

 California Gov. Gavin Newsom warns of tougher stay-at-home order. Michigan Rep. John Chirkun tests positive. U.S. deaths top 268K. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

California California State of the United States of America

Strong winds fan Southern California wildfires

 A wildfire is burning in Orange County, California, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles near the same area as an October fire, which forced..
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court sides with church challenging California's COVID restrictions

 In an unsigned order with no noted dissents, the Supreme Court said a federal district court must revisit an earlier ruling against the church.
CBS News

Power cuts and evacuations as new fires erupt in California

 Almost 60,000 people in southern California are without electricity and hundreds are fleeing their homes as Santa Anna winds fuel new wildfires.
CBS News

Intensive care unit Intensive care unit Hospital ward that provides intensive care medicine

Los Angeles County coronavirus surge could lead to ICU bed shortages

 Los Angeles County health officials are warning that if the surge of new coronavirus cases continues, they fear some hospitals will run out of ICU beds in the..
CBS News

As COVID-19 hospitalizations near 100,000 in US, experts fear facilities soon be 'overrun' by patients and a lack of staff

 As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase exponentially, doctors, nurses, staff and ICU beds are needed. Health care experts are sounding an alarm.
USATODAY.com

Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate dips below 7%: Satyendar Jain

 He said that more than 1,600 Intensive Care Units (ICU) were available in hospitals across Delhi.
DNA

Delhi's COVID-19 positivity ate dips below 7%: Satyendar Jain

 He said that more than 1,600 Intensive Care Unit (ICU were available in hospitals across Dellhi
DNA

Related videos from verified sources

California Expecting New Stay-At-Home Order [Video]

California Expecting New Stay-At-Home Order

California's quarantined governor is expected to announce new "drastic action" on Thursday to combat the sudden surge in coronavirus cases.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 03:13Published
This 'poltergeist cat' causes chaos in his California home [Video]

This 'poltergeist cat' causes chaos in his California home

This 'poltergeist cat' loves to cause chaos in his California home, alongside his owner's other pets - a skunk, a possum, a tortoise and three dogs. Recently Spare Tire, a rescue kitty, has taken..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:25Published
Newsom Considering New Stay-At-Home Orders [Video]

Newsom Considering New Stay-At-Home Orders

Newsom Considering New Stay-At-Home Orders

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:27Published