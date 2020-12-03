President Trump honors football coach Lou Holtz as “one of the greatest”
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Thursday called Lou Holtz "one of the greatest coaches in American history” as he honored the college football Hall of Famer and political ally with the nation's highest civilian honor.
President Donald Trump on Thursday called Lou Holtz "one of the greatest coaches in American history” as he honored the college football Hall of Famer and political ally with the nation's highest civilian honor.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources