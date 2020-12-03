President Trump honors football coach Lou Holtz as “one of the greatest”

Get In Line: Trump Entourage's Rush to Plead For Pardons



CNN reports President Donald Trump's associates are making appeals to him in the hopes of obtaining pardons before he leaves office. The appeals come on the heels of Trump's decision to pardon his.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 2 days ago

PSG facing one of the world's greatest challenges at Old Trafford - Tuchel



PSG coach Thomas Tuchel believes his side are facing one of the game's greatest challenges as they aim for a UCL win at Manchester United. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:55 Published 2 days ago