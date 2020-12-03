Congress faces government shutdown deadline
Time is running out for Congress to pass a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. Lawmakers have until December 11th, but are now reportedly considering a short-term stopgap bill instead. The Wall Street Journal's Capitol Hill reporter Siobhan Hughes joins CBSN "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano with more on the negotiations.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
12/9: Red and BlueCongress running out of time for stimulus relief; Vice Pres. Pence meets with Space Wing
CBS News
Just 27 of 249 Republicans in Congress acknowledge Biden's victoryJust 27 of the 249 Republicans in the House and Senate publicly acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump, according to a survey by..
CBS News
House Approves One-Week Funding Extension as Stimulus Talks ContinueCongress moved to buy an additional week for a deal on pandemic aid and a broader agreement to fund the government, but there was little sign of progress on the..
NYTimes.com
Time running out for Congress to pass coronavirus relief before aid expiresWith just nine days to go until the Senate adjourns until 2021, time is running out for more pandemic aid to be passed before key unemployment programs and..
CBS News
Elaine Quijano American journalist
Cobb County officials reduce early voting locations ahead of Georgia Senate runoff electionsElections officials in Cobb County, Georgia, is reducing the number of early voting locations for the January Senate runoff elections. President-elect Joe Biden..
CBS News
McConnell on coronavirus relief: Senate "ought to pass what we agree on"Congress is working to reach agreements on coronavirus relief and government spending before the end of the year. Los Angeles Times congressional reporter..
CBS News
How the coronavirus pandemic may complicate filing taxes in 2021There are only a few weeks left in 2020, and that means it will soon be tax season. But due to the pandemic, paying them might be a little more complicated for..
CBS News
The Wall Street Journal American business-focused daily broadsheet newspaper based in New York City
Tesla's CEO Elon Musk moved to Texas citing that California 'has taken innovators for granted'Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has told The Wall Street Journal he's moved to Texas because California has 'taken innovators for granted.'
USATODAY.com
FireEye cybersecurity tools compromised in state-sponsored attackIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
One of the US’s leading cybersecurity firms, FireEye, says it’s been hacked by a state-sponsored attacker...
The Verge
Elon Musk says he has moved to Texas, calls California overly ‘complacent’Tesla CEO Elon Musk has joined one-fifth of Americans who have done a “pandemic move.” After spending most of his life in Silicon Valley, Musk has relocated..
The Verge
U.S. in talks to release Huawei's Meng to China
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:24Published
Pfizer's Vaccine Plan Not Going Exactly As Planned
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
Capitol Hill United States historic place
Supreme Court sidelines case against bathroom access for transgender studentsLegal Supreme Court sidelines case against bathroom access for transgender students The high court's decision not to hear the lawsuit is a win for civil rights..
WorldNews
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recruiting Congress to Join TwitchApologies to Mr. Smith but screw going to Washington ... AOC's going to Twitch to get s**t done for America, and she's now recruiting her colleagues to do the..
TMZ.com
Congress could pass coronavirus stimulus deal before ChristmasHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are closing in on the framework for a coronavirus stimulus deal, after months of..
CBS News
Bipartisan $908 billion stimulus plan gains momentum on Capitol HillCongress has been gridlocked over more coronavirus relief since May. But suddenly, leaders are talking and expressing new optimism they can cut a deal fast...
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources