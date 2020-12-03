Global  
 

Congress faces government shutdown deadline

CBS News Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Time is running out for Congress to pass a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. Lawmakers have until December 11th, but are now reportedly considering a short-term stopgap bill instead. The Wall Street Journal's Capitol Hill reporter Siobhan Hughes joins CBSN "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano with more on the negotiations.
